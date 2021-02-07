New Franklin doubles up Brunswick

The New Franklin boys and girls basketball teams picked up a pair of wins Friday night on the road by sweeping the Brunswick Wildcats 31-26 and 47-22, respectively.

The Bulldogs, 10-5 on the season and undefeated since coming back from quarantine last Monday against Glasgow, actually trailed Brunswick after the first-two periods by a score of 13-10. However, in the third period, New Franklin rallied back with a 9-5 advantage to go up 19-18 and then outscored the Wildcats 12-8 in the final period to win the game by five.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said it was an offensive struggle for the Bulldogs. “We did not shoot very well all night from the field, and we relied on our defense to pull through,” Dobson said. “We did hit some big shots when it came down to the wire, and had a good effort as a team.”

Clayton Wilmsmeyer had the team-high for New Franklin with nine points. Tysen Dowell chipped in five, Owen Armentrout four, Tanner Bishop and Caleb Hull each with three and Blake Evans with two.

For Brunswick, Damon McCall had 11 points.

As for the New Franklin girls, they led Brunswick from the opening tip while taking a 23-11 lead into the half. The Lady Bulldogs also outscored Brunswick 24-11 in the second half.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a great team win on the road. “Almost had every athlete as a scorer tonight, which is a great thing,” Vetter said. “All the girls played well and all played tough.”

Abby Maupin and Carly Dorson each paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin, who improved to 7-12, with 14 points. Dakota Clark finished the game with five points while Kelsi Fair added four, Alexia Sprick and Madelyn Chaney with three each and Kristen Flick and Campell Cooper with two points apiece.

Kendra Zielstra, Harleigh Lewis and Addi Riley each with six points for Brunswick.