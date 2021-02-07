Mendez competes in Class 1 District 4 Tournament

The Boonville Lady Pirates wrestling team had one wrestler compete in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament last weekend in Mexico.

With injuries and quarantine, junior Hayley Mendez took it upon herself to lead the Lady Pirates against a field of 19 teams.

As it turned out, Mendez finished 0-2 in the tournament by losing by fall in the quarterfinal round against Dalayna Hargis of South Callaway in 39 seconds and by fall to Natalie Shea of Battle in 3:33.

Boonville wrestling coach Justin Hahn said even though Mendez went 0-2, she wrestled her best match of the year against her opponent from Battle.

“Overall, it was not the finish to the year that I had hoped for, but we did some positive things this year” Hahn said. “We should have four girls coming back next year. This year, we only returned one with match experience.”