Lady Pirates win 53-33 over Southern Boone in championship in SBC Tournament

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker knows from firsthand experience that no lead is safe when playing at Southern Boone.

Although the Eagles have been a thorn in Boonville’s side now for several years, the Lady Pirates were able to put any thoughts of an upset to rest while leading SBC from start to finish for a convincing 53-33 victory.

The Lady Pirates have now beaten SBC twice this season by 20 points. Boonville also won 44-24 over the Lady Eagles in the championship in the Tri-County Conference Tournament back in December at Blair Oaks.

The win was Boonville’s 17th of the season in 19 games.

“Even with a comfortable lead, it’s always a grind playing Southern Boone, especially at their place,” Hunziker said. “We wanted to set the tone early with our defense by making them work to get into their offense along with getting good looks. Getting out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and a 20 point lead at halftime was very important. In the second half, they did a good job of getting quality possessions with getting the ball inside our zone while we struggled scoring. Some big threes from Kennedy Renfrow and Addi Brownfield along with Kourtney Kendrick attacking helped kick start the offense again. While Southern Boone got with 12-13 points in the fourth quarter, it was free throws that helped secure the win with Kourtney going 5 of 6 and Addi 2-3 from the charity stripe. We had three Lady Pirates reach double digits in scoring, also.”

Of course it was all about turnovers in the first quarter as the Lady Pirates forced SBC into six miscues, which led to Boonville scoring 17 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field.

Senior Jodie Bass also had the hot hand early for Boonville with nine points.

Although the Lady Pirates led 17-5 after one, they struggled offensively early on in the second quarter with just one field goal in the first four minutes compared to two for SBC. However, the final three minutes and 46 seconds saw Boonville go on a 10-0 run to lead the Eagles at the break 29-9.

While outscoring SBC 12-4 in the second period, the Lady Pirates ran into foul trouble in the third quarter with Brownfield picking up her fourth foul with 50 seconds left.

Boonville still had its way offensively against SBC while leading by as much as 26 (42-16) after a three by Renfrow with 3:29 left.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that SBC outscored Boonville 14-13 in the third by finishing the quarter on a 7-0 run.

The Lady Eagles also made it interesting early in the fourth quarter with back to back threes to cut the lead to 13 at 42-29. However, for the rest of the game, the Lady Pirates hit their free throws when they needed to by connecting on 7 of 9 shots.

Boonville also outscored SBC 11-10 in the final period.

Kourtney Kendrick led three players in double figures for Boonville with 16 points along with 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal. Jodie Bass finished the game with 15 points two rebounds, two steals and one assist while Addi Brownfield added 14 points, six assists, three steals and one rebound, Kennedy Renfrow eight points, three steals, one assist and one rebound, Brooke Eichelberger five rebounds and three steals and Emma West and Faith Mesik each with one rebound.

For SBC, Jersee Wrenn had 11 points.