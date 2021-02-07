Pilot Grove boys win over Community R-6 in CAC action Friday night, 62-34

Hayden Krumm led three players in double figures with 16 points, and Pilot Grove boys outscored Community R-6 15-0 in the opening period for a 62-34 win Friday night in Community.

The Tigers, improving to 9-11 on the season and 2-3 in the CAC, outscored Community in all four quarters and led 29-10 at the half and 46-21 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored the Trojans 16-13.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said he thought the boys came out with an intense defensive presence and focus towards rebounding the basketball.

“We had several one shot and our defensive stands that turned into transition buckets for us early,” Skaggs said. “We talked about getting up on them early and never looking back. The guys certainly did that all the way from the first starting five down to the number 11 off the bench. We are showing some consistency that you like to see down your February stretch.”

After Krumm’s game-high 16 points, senior Bailey Quint was next in scoring with 12 points while Bo Vinson added 10, Dade Christy and Seth Blumhorst six each, Ian Sprick five, Dalton Hazlett three, Logan Goehman two and Maddex Douglas and Luke Kollmeyer each with one.

For Community, Mason Carroll had 10 points and Eli Johnson with eight.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, they fell against state-ranked Community 71-40.

The Lady Tigers, dropping to 12-7 overall and 3-2 in the CAC, trailed Community throughout as the Trojans led 22-8 after one, 38-19 at the half and 60-28 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored Community 12-11.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said Community is the top of the conference for a reason.

“They are a well orchestrated machine,” Fricke said. “They graduate a good class, the next one steps up in their place. They never rebuild, they only reload. Who’s turn is it next? They have grown a culture that only knows winning and continue to do the things it takes to win. I look for them to make a deep playoff run. But, in order to be the best, you have to play the best.

“There is no reason we can’t compete for second in the conference. That is going to be our end goal as we finish out these next couple weeks of conference play. It’s perfect timing as we will finally be a complete team again, getting everyone back from quarantine. Glasgow is the next opponent, New Franklin twice, Madison, and Slater is how we end the regular season.”

Beamer had 27 points and Welch 16 to lead Community.

For Pilot Grove, Emma Sleeper finished the game with a team-high 23 points. Danae Lammers chipped in eight while Leah Vollrath had five and Grace Phillips and Natalie Glenn each with two points.