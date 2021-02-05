Phillips leads Pilot Grove girls past Jamestown

The Pilot Grove girls basketball team overcame a slow start only to bounce back with a strong finish for a 62-52 win over the Jamestown Eagles Thursday night in Jamestown.

The Lady Tigers, improving to 12-6 on the season, trailed Jamestown by six (14-8) after one before rallying back with a 19-13 advantage in the second period to tie the game at 27-all. From there, Pilot Grove took control of the game by outscoring Jamestown 20-13 in the third quarter to go up 47-40. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Tigers outscored the Eagles 15-12 to win the game by 10.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the girls had to overcome a slow start to the game, but a great response after the Bunceton/Prairie Home loss.

“We needed a bounce back game and the girls managed to put together a solid win,” Fricke said. “I thought our third quarter was the difference in the entire game. Coming out of halftime we shared the ball so well that five girls got themselves a bucket and six scored. As a team we went 6 for 7 from the free throw line to make a 20 point quarter in that pivotal third quarter. They tried running man to man against us and a 1-3-1, but all we had to do was recognize the defense and then go to work getting down hill and attack it.

“We just have so many threats on offense. I’m impressed by how far the girls have come in both their individual skills and their improvement as a team. Their sharing of the ball on offense is great and I truly believe I have a group of girls that don’t care who does the scoring so long as we come out with the win. A much more even scoring attack this game compared to Tuesday night.”

Grace Phillips led three players in double figures for Pilot Grove with 17 points. Natalie Glenn tallied 15 while Emma Sleeper chipped in 11, Danae Lammers seven, Leah Vollrath five, Grace Peterson four, Ava Hoff with two and Lauren Krumm with one.

For Jamestown, Ginna Meisenheimer paced all scorers with 25 points while Maddie Sedgwick added 11.

As for the Pilot Grove boys basketball team, they had a great start but not so great finish while losing to the Eagles 57-48.

While dropping to 8-11 on the season, head coach Derek Skaggs said it was a contest just as he expected-a tough back and forth battle for four quarters.

Pilot Grove led Jamestown 15-13 after first period’s end but was outscored 16-10 in the second quarter as the Eagles went into the half on top 29-25. However, in the third period, the Tigers closed the gap to one at 39-38 by outscoring Jamestown 13-10. Unfortunately for Pilot Grove, they couldn’t hold on to the lead as the Eagles stormed back with a 18-10 advantage in the final period for the win.

“They had control of momentum and opportunities late, where we didn’t,” Skaggs said. “They closed out at the free-throw line down the stretch to keep it out of reach for us. We don’t have time to dwell, just move on to the next game tonight versus Community. They are going to be playing with energy due to it being their Homecoming and we are on the road again. We are closing out on a tough road stretch.”

Tristan Jones had 18 and Cole Higgins 12 to lead Jamestown.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint and Dade Christy each tossed in 12 points while Dalton Reuter added 10, Hayden Krumm and Seth Blumhorst each with five and Bo Vinson and Luke Kollmeyer with two points apiece.

In the boys JV game, Pilot Grove defeated Jamestown 48-40.

The Tigers, 8-2 on the season, closed out the first half tied with Jamestown at 18-all and then outscored the Eagles 30-22 in the second half.

Skaggs said this was another good win for the young JV squad. “It was a tough and physical game that we knew would prepare us as we go into the South Callaway Tournament next week,” Skaggs said. “We did an excellent job at the charity stripe throughout the whole game and especially in the second half by going 16 of 17 to finish.”

Maddex Douglas had the game high for Pilot Grove with 14 points. Logan Goehman chipped in 12 while Hank Zeller added six, Alec Schupp five and Hayden Sleeper with four.