Tigers win consolation trophy in Wildcat Classic

The Pilot Grove boys basketball team had mixed emotions after finishing 1-2 in the Wildcat Classic last week.

After losing to the Sweet Springs Greyhounds in the opening round 56-47, the Tigers had another close loss-this time in overtime-on Friday against the Glasgow Yellowjackets 57-50. Meanwhile, in the consolation finals, Pilot Grove won 47-40 over Carrollton.

In the game on Friday against Glasgow, the Tigers led 26-14 after one and 30-23 at the half but was outscored 25-18 in the final two periods to tie the game at 48-all. Meanwhile, in overtime, the Yellowjackets outscored Pilot Grove 9-2 for the seven point victory.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said the Tigers lost a heartbreaker. “We had a couple struggling quarters after starting our best quarter of the season,” Skaggs said. “We battled to the end and Bailey was able to get a basket and foul to put us up by three with 2.9 seconds to go. Glasgow was able to get a tough basket to fall and force overtime. They carried all of the momentum into overtime to pull it out. We just got caught up in the end of regulation shot and failed to reset in overtime.”

Trevor Sanders had 21 points and Edris Hamilton 16 for Glasgow.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint finished the game with 12 while Dade Christy chipped in 10, Hayden Krumm nine, Seth Blumhorst eight, Bo Vinson five and Luke Kollmeyer, Dalton Reuter and Dalton Hazlett each with two.

In the consolation game against Carrollton, the Tigers outscored the Trojans in all but one quarter and led 10-6 after one, 18-9 at the half and 35-19 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Carrollton held a 21-12 advantage.

Skaggs said it was the Tigers third game in three days and the guys showed some resilience after a tough Friday night loss in overtime versus Glasgow. “I was proud of their ability to fight down the stretch and make sure we kept our composure to not let another one slip through our hands,” Skaggs said. “We were 3 of 18 at the foul line going into the fourth quarter and closed out 7 of 11 to finish. Our guys fight every night and that’s all we can ask. We have three weeks left to prepare for district basketball and knowing these guys for as long as I have, I know they are going to compete.”

Bailey Quint led all scorers for Pilot Grove with 21 points. Dade Christy chipped in 10 while Hayden Krumm added seven, Dalton Reuter and Dalton Hazlett each with three, Bo Vinson with two and Seth Blumhorst with one.

Metz was the leading scorer in the game for Carrollton with 14 points.