Pilot Grove boys win on the road against Prairie Home, 79-65

The Pilot Grove boys basketball team avenged an earlier loss by beating Prairie Home with Bunceton Tuesday night in Bunceton 79-65.

The Tigers, improving to 8-10 on the season, outscored Prairie Home with Bunceton in three out of the four quarters and led 23-16 after one, 40-26 at the half and 55-36 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Prairie Home with Bunceton rallied back by holding a 29-24 advantage to cut the lead to 14.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said he thought the boys put together one of their best collective performances against Prairie Home. “We had seven guys with five points or better and eight of eight get in the books. Each of them were able to come out and have great games. Everyone is working to put together their “February Finish” at this time, finding the peak for our team and something to believe in. Tonight was something for us to believe in. We have two more on the road this week with Jamestown and Community. We look forward to the possibility of having a strong week.”

Senior Bailey Quint paced all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 30 points. Hayden Krumm chipped in 15 while Bo Vinson added 10, Dalton Reuter, Dalton Hazlett and Dade Christy five each, Luke Kollmeyer four and Seth Blumhorst with three.

Prairie Home with Bunceton coach Trever Huth said the team came out slow in this game and just could never get a good hold on the game to get the moment to swing in their favor.

“We would work really hard and do something good and then take a couple steps backwards,” Huth said. “Giving up 22 turnovers is not taking care of the ball and that really hurt us in trying to control the game and play our game.”

Hunter Shuffield had the high game for Prairie Home with 20 points along with nine rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Jason Burnett finished the game with 19 points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist while Blane Petsel added 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and one steal and Dillon Alpers with eight points, two steals, two assists and one rebound.

Pilot Grove and Prairie Home were fairly even at the foul line, although the Panthers shot four more free throws in the game. The Tigers hit on 9 of 14 shots from the foul line for 64 percent while Prairie Home was 11 of 18 for 61 percent.

In the JV boys game, Pilot Grove defeated Prairie Home with Bunceton 31-19.

The Tigers, 7-2 on the season, outscored Prairie Home 17-10 in the first quarter and 14-9 in the second.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said the JV team has had a week without games due to the varsity in a tournament last week.

“It was nice for them to get back into action in front of a crowd,” Skaggs said. “We have a big week of preparation for them as they get ready for a large school tournament next week in South Callaway. They play with a lot of energy and are excited for their challenge ahead.”

Logan Goehman had 11 points to lead all scorers for Pilot Grove. Maddex Douglas tallied eight points while Alec Schupp and Jefferson Day chipped in three and Levi Jeffries, Hayden Sleeper and Ian Sprick each with two.

For Prairie Home, Talon Benne had 11 points.