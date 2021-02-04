Pirates prevail against Warrenton in Southern Boone Tournament

The Boonville Pirates basketball team had a great start Tuesday night in the opening round of the Southern Boone Tournament.

After finishing 0-2 last week with losses to Warrensburg and Hickman, the Pirates actually had a game go their way Tuesday against Warrenton while leading the Warriors at the end of each quarter for a convincing 68-44 victory.

Despite winning by 24 against Warrenton in a No. 2 versus No. 6 matchup, head coach Mark Anderson said the boys played a lackluster and pretty flat first half and led 30-24 at halftime.

“We woke up in the second half and played much better and played with more energy,” Anderson said. “We outscored them 21-6 in the third quarter to open up a 21 point lead at the end of the period. We had a big size advantage tonight, but the first half we settled for way too many threes against their zone and didn’t get the ball inside enough.

“Most of the threes we took were decent shots in and of themselves, but collectively we just shot too many of them-and it didn’t help that we didn’t make many of them, either. But in the second half, we grinded out better possessions and got the ball where it needed to go. I thought we also came out a little flat in the first half and didn’t play with the energy that we needed to play with if we want to be successful. Our energy was better in the second half, and we were able to pull away from them.”

Although Anderson was less than thrilled about the first-two quarters, the Pirates still led Warrenton 12-10 after one and 30-24 at the break. However, it was third quarter that Boonville began to pull away from the Warriors with a 21-6 advantage to go up 41-30. The Pirates added to their lead in the final period by outscoring Warrenton 17-14.

Anderson said it will be another tough stretch for the Pirates on Wednesday with their fourth game in seven calendar days and the second back to back in those seven days.

“We play Southern Boone in the second round on Wednesday,” Anderson said. “We defeated Southern Boone by one early in the season in the conference tournament on a game-winning, buzzer beater three-pointer by Luke Green. It will be the second of potentially four meetings with Southern Boone this year. Nonetheless, it was nice to see more players contribute in the scoring column tonight, including five players with eight or more points. After two straight losses to end the week last week, it was also nice to get back on the winning side.”

Luke Green led three players in double figures for Boonville with 15 points along with four steals and two rebounds.

Charlie Bronakowski finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists while D.J. Wesolak added 12 points, four rebounds and one steal, Jackson Johns nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists, Kayle Rice eight points, three steals and one rebound, Lane West four points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists, DaWan Lomax three points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Caidyn Hazel three points and Colby Caton and Axton Nease each with one rebound.

The Pirates also finished the game shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from the foul line. Warrenton shot 39 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the line.

Joe Goldsmith had 14 points and Kolby Meine 10 in the game for Warrenton.