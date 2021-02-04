New Franklin boys rally past Jamestown for 40-32 win

The New Franklin boys basketball team knows all about being patient.

After all, the Bulldogs hadn’t played a game for 23 days until Monday night’s contest on the road against the Glasgow Yellowjackets.

While the Bulldogs ended up beating the Yellowjackets 40-26 after trailing 16-4 early in the second quarter, head coach Ross Dobson had an even bigger challenge Tuesday night at home against the much improved Jamestown Eagles.

Although the Eagles put up a good fight for almost 26 of the game’s 32 minutes, they were no match for New Franklin in the final four minutes and 19 seconds while dropping a 40-32 decision.

The win improved New Franklin’s record to 9-5 overall while Jamestown fell to 7-8.

As for the New Franklin girls, they fell at home against Jamestown 50-45.

New Franklin boys basketball coach Ross Dobson said his team did a really good job holding teams down on back to back nights.

“Our legs were, you know, running out there towards the end but defensively, overall, back to back nights I thought we did a really good job,” Dobson said. “I think they had 32 tonight, so that’s 30 average the last two nights. That's pretty good. I'll take that. I thought our effort and our grit the last two nights after being off for 23 days or something like that was great.”

Of course just like the night before, where the Bulldogs struggled out of the gate, New Franklin couldn’t seem to buy a basket early on but still lead the Eagles 9-6 after one on 4 of 7 shooting.

The second quarter was even worse as New Franklin hit only 2 of 10 shots from the field. That’s the bad news. The good news is that Jamestown also struggled from the field despite outscoring the Bulldogs 7-5.

Although New Franklin held a one point lead (14-13) at the break, the Eagles had clearly turned the momentum in their favor going into the second half.

But even that was short-lived as New Franklin came out hot from the field and outscored Jamestown 5-0 to go up 19-15 with 6:08 left.

The Bulldogs also led by as much as nine (30-21) after a basket by sophomore Clayton Wilmsmeyer with 20 seconds left in the third period.

But what happened after that is anybodys guess as Jamestown closed out the period with a three by senior Tristan Jones to cut the lead to six at 30-24 and then reeled off another six in a row to start the fourth quarter to tie the game at 30-all.

Dobson said it wasn’t so much what New Franklin didn’t do during that stretch late in the third quarter and early in the fourth period but what Jamestown did to tie the game.

“Coach Thompson does a really good job down there at Jamestown,” Dobson said. “He runs some really good sets, and I think they hit back to back threes, maybe in two session. They had a real good chance there. We took our time on offense late, and were able to get a nice basket. I think we got to the free throw line quite a bit there in the fourth quarter to kind of pull away.”

The Bulldogs actually pitched a tent at the foul line in the fourth quarter. After Jamestown had tied the game at 30-30 with 5:42 left, New Franklin came back and hit 8 of 10 shots from the free-throw line to make it a 10 point game at 40-30 with 18.4 seconds remaining.

The Eagles then closed out the game with a basket by junior Travis Barbour with 7.3 seconds left to end the scoring.

All but two of New Franklin’s 10 points came from the foul line in the fourth period. The Bulldogs outscored Jamestown 10-8 in the fourth.

Dobson said it’s a good feeling to come back and get back to back wins.

“It's a nice motivation for the weekend,” Dobson said. “We play two back to back games this weekend, too, so after two days off, we'll have two days of practice and right back at it and it's basically mad dash towards the end there.”

Tysen Dowell was the only player in double figures for New Franklin with 11 points. Clayton Wilmsmeyer chipped in nine while Owen Armentrout and Tanner Bishop added eight points each and Caleb Hull and Brett Boggs with two points apiece.

For Jamestown, Tristan Jones had nine, Mack Sorrells seven, Cole Higgins six, Travis Barbour five, Evan Schoenthal three and Bradley Schoenthal with two.

As for the New Franklin girls, they also led Jamestown for pretty much the entire ballgame while taking a 10-9 lead after one and a 25-20 advantage at the half.

Although the Lady Bulldogs struggled offensively in the first half, they were still lucky enough to lead the Eagles by five. Jamestown opened the game with back to back baskets but managed only five for the rest of the period while New Franklin put up 10.

The Lady Bulldogs also outscored Jamestown 15-11 in the second period but also trailed on two different occasions at 15-13 and 19-18 before outscoring the Eagles 7-1 over the final minute and 10 seconds.

The third quarter was also dominated by New Franklin. Although the Lady Bulldogs outscored Jamestown by only two (12-10), they led by as much as 11 (33-22) after a basket by sophomore Addy Salmon with 5:13 left.

Unfortunately for New Franklin, the Lady Eagles were able to cut the lead to seven (37-30) to closeout the third period and then reeled off six straight to start the fourth to make it a one point game at 37-36.

With the momentum clearly on Jamestown’s side, the Lady Eagles rallied back again from three down at 39-36 to outscore New Franklin 10-2 over the next three minutes to go up 46-41.

The Lady Bulldogs cut it back to three on two different occasions at 46-43 and 48-45 after a basket by sophomore Carly Dorson with 1:03 left. However, over the final minute of the game, Jamestown sealed the win with two free throws to win by five.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a ugly loss. “We needed that win and should have had that win,” Vetter said. “The effort, communication and heart was there on the floor, especially for back to back game night. We must improve on our weaknesses as a whole. Honestly, the game wasn’t lost over one specific quarter but rather a culmination of turnovers and missed buckets and opportunities throughout.”

Ginna Meisenheimer and Maddie Sedgwick each had 15 points to pace all scorers in the game for Jamestown.

For New Franklin, who dropped to 6-12, Carly Dorson led all scorers with 14 while Madelyn Chaney chipped in nine, Kristen Flick and Abby Maupin each with eight, Addy Salmon with four and Kelsi Fair with two.