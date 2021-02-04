Lady Pirates double up Father Tolton, 54-29

For the second straight night, the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team did exactly what they wanted when they wanted against Father Tolton Wednesday night in the Southern Boone Tournament.

After beating Marshall the night before by over 50, the Lady Pirates once again doubled up its opponent by winning by 25, 54-29.

The Lady Pirates, 16-2, on the season, will play Southern Boone for the championship on Saturday, Feb. 6 starting at 4 p.m.

Boonville beat Southern Boone earlier in the season 44-24 in the championship game in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks.

As for the game against Father Tolton, Boonville head coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls played as well as they could have after playing back to back nights.

“You could tell we were a step slow at times, especially on the defensive end but we took care of business when we needed to,” Hunziker said. “Tolton did a great job of making us scramble by using the pass more than the dribble when they were on offense. Getting out in transition and getting some steals from our defense were key tonight for us opening up a marginal lead.”

It’s didn’t hurt, that’s for sure.

After outscoring Father Tolton 19-2 in the first period, Boonville came out and held a 14-10 scoring edge in the second quarter to lead the Trailblazers 33-12 at the half. The second half was more of the same as the Lady Pirates outscored Father Tolton 13-5 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 29 at 46-17. Meanwhile, in the final period with most of the starter on the bench, Father Tolton had its best quarter of the game by outscoring Boonville 12-8.

Jodie Bass and Addi Brownfield each had 14 points in the game for Boonville. Kourtney Kendrick chipped in 13 while Kennedy Renfrow added five and Brooke Eichelberger and Emma West each with four.

Bass also finished the game with five rebounds, three assists and two steals while Brownfield added five rebounds, six assists and one steal. Kendrick had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while Renfrow contributed four steals, two rebounds and one assist, Eichelberger with four rebounds and two steals, West with three rebounds and one steal and Faith Mesik with one rebound and one steal.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game, shooting 44 percent from the field, 25 percent from the three-point arc and 40 percent from the foul line.

For Father Tolton, Wright had seven, Barnes six and Cooley with five.

After the Southern Boone Tournament, the Lady Pirates will host Eldon on Monday, Feb. 8 at the Windsor gymnasium starting at 6 p.m. Then, on Thursday, Feb. 11, Boonville will travel to California for a TCC game starting at 6.