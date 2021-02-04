Lady Pirates cruise against Marshall in opening round at Southern Boone

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team outscored Marshall 26-7 in the first quarter and never looked back, beating the Owls 77-26 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Southern Boone Tournament in Ashland.

The Lady Pirates, improving to 15-2 on the season, outscored Marshall in all but the fourth quarter and led 60-11 at the half and 74-17 after three quarters of play. The Owls outscored Boonville 9-3 in the final period.

Boonville Lady Pirates coach Jaryt Hunziker said tonight’s first half shooting performance was probably one of the best the Lady Pirates have had in his nine years at Boonville.

“Hitting 14 three-point field goals in one half does not happen that often and everyone was contributing, including Renfrow (2), Bass (4), Brownfield (6) and Kendrick (2),” Hunziker said. “Everything was falling, which helped us get out to a huge lead early. With us facing Father Tolton within 24 hours, it was important for us to play well so we could get everyone in tonight and get a head start on resting.”

Addi Brownfield led the Lady Pirates with 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field and 6 of 10 from the three point arc. Brownfield also had five assists, four rebounds and three steals in the game.

Jodie Bass finished the game with 20 points along with four steals, three assists and two rebounds while Kourtney Kendrick added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, Kennedy Renfrow nine points, three assists and three steals, Abby Fuemmeler six points and two assists, Emma West four points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist, Faith Mesik with two points and two rebounds, Brooke Eichelberger five rebounds and four assists, Alison Eichelberger three rebounds and one assist, Molly Schuster three rebounds, and Zoey Lang and Abby Pulliam each with one rebound.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 62 percent from the field, 50 percent from the three point arc and 50 percent from the foul line.

For Marshall, Emma Schulte had 11 points.