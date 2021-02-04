Pirates win second straight game in Southern Boone Tournament

The Boonville Pirates basketball team left little doubt this time against Southern Boone in the second round of the Southern Boone Tournament Wednesday night in Ashland.

After winning on a buzzer beater the last time the two teams met in the Tri-County Conference Tournament back in December at Blair Oaks, the Pirates made sure of no last second shot this time by beating the Eagles 55-42.

The Pirates, improving to 11-6 on the season, outscored Southern Boone in three out of the four quarters of play and led 10-8 after one, 25-14 at the half and 38-27 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Boonville held a 17-15 advantage to win the game by 13.

Boonville will play Battle for the championship on Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Spartans beat Boonville by three in the semifinals of the Southern Boone Tournament last year.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said it will be a good chance to face a good and athletic Class 6 school. He said it’s the type of game that the Pirates probably need to prepare them for district play.

As for the game against Southern Boone, Anderson said the team played really well.

“I thought we controlled the tempo really well on both ends of the floor,” Anderson said. “We guarded a lot better than the previous game, and I thought we played with great intensity, effort, and urgency on the defensive end. On the offensive end, I thought we had consistently good possessions, shared the ball well, and didn’t settle for too many threes. We used our size advantage better tonight than last night as well. We got the ball to good spots against their match-up zone, and we got more touches for our bigger guys.”

On the negative side, Anderson said the Pirates struggled again from the foul line, going just 2 of 11. He said it’s been a recurring issue for the Pirates, and it felt like they left a lot of points at the line tonight.

“We also gave up a few too many offensive rebounds tonight. But overall, I was really pleased with our performance and particularly our effort and intensity.”

Luke Green led three players in double figures for Boonville with 15 points along with four rebounds and one assist.

Charlie Bronakowski finished the game with a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist while D.J. Wesolak added 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal, DaWan Lomax four points, three rebounds and one assist, Lane West three points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, Kayle Rice three points, eight rebounds and one assist, Caidyn Hazel two points and one steal, Jackson Johns five rebounds and one steal and Colby Caton with one assist.

For Southern Boone, Nik Post had 14 and Blake Dapkus 12.

The Pirates finished the game, shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from the foul line. Southern Boone shot 35.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from the line.

After the Southern Boone Tournament, the Pirates will travel to California for a conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 9 starting at 6 p.m. Then, on Friday, Feb. 12, Boonville will host Sedalia Smith-Cotton in a varsity and junior varsity game at the Windsor gymnasium starting at 6.