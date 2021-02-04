Bunceton with Prairie Home girls beat Pilot Grove, 70-61

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball Madison Brown had the game of her life Tuesday night at home against the Pilot Grove Tigers.

In a clash of two former conference foes, Brown paved the way for the Lady Dragons with 21 points and 13 rebounds as Bunceton defeated Pilot Grove 70-61.

The Lady Dragons, improving to 14-4 on the season, trailed Pilot Grove 19-13 after first period’s end before rallying back with a 22-11 advantage in the second quarter to go up 35-30. Meanwhile, after Bunceton outscored Pilot Grove 15-11 in the third period to extend the lead to nine at 50-41, the Lady Dragons came back and matched Pilot Grove with 20 points in the final period for the win.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the girls came out extremely flat, and decided not to follow the scouting report that they put together. “We started behind, and then battled back to regain the lead at halftime,” Ray said. “We played hard and battled with a scrappy and very dynamic team, and came out on top. We didn’t play our cleanest game of the year, but we put it together when we needed to to take a good win.”

In addition to her 21 points and 13 rebounds, Brown also had five assists and two steals.

Kelsey Watson finished the game with 13 points, six steals, four assists and three rebounds while Maddie Brandes added 11 points and six rebounds, Madelynn Myers 11 points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist, Maggie Wood eight points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals and Kylee Myers with six points and four rebounds.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said it was a shootout. “There were times when it felt like they just couldn’t miss,” Fricke said. “We did our best to compete but it went from them hitting shots, to crashing the offensive glass, to hitting their free throws. We would try and focus on one thing, and they would impact the game in a different way. It was their Homecoming game and they were excited to be playing us. We gave them our best shot, but it is so much easier to play the game with momentum, and they had energy most of the night.

"Leading us tonight, playing the greatest game I have had the privilege of coaching her in, was Grace Phillips. Grace managed to pour in 32 of our 61 points, and it was a complete game, too. She hit five threes, four twos and went an outstanding 9 for 9 from the free throw line. It was a valiant effort by her and she made sure the team never gave up. We fought hard all the way to the final buzzer.”

Grace Phillips was the only player in double figures for the Lady Tigers with her 32 points.

Emma Sleeper chipped in nine while Natalie Glenn added seven, Leah Vollrath six, Danae Lammers five and Lauren Krumm with two.

Bunceton with Prairie Home will play next on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Calvary Lutheran while Pilot Grove travels to Glasgow.