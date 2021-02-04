Boonville frosh boys edge Warrensburg, 37-36

The Boonville boys freshmen basketball team had that never give up attitude Monday night while hosting the Warrensburg Tigers at the Windsor gymnasium.

In a game of two evenly matched teams, the Pirates scored just enough points in the final period to beat the Tigers in a close game 37-36.

While the win improved Boonville’s record to 4-6 overall, freshmen coach Blake Hackman said the boys knew coming into the game that it was going to be tough.

“Our defense in the first quarter was the best it had been all year,” Hackman said. “They were talking to each other and fighting through a lot of screens. We also did a good job of limiting them to one shot. In the second quarter we struggled to score the ball. Warrensburg did a good job of putting a lot of pressure on us and making it very difficult for us to get to the basket. Foul trouble had a few of our players on the bench for most of the third and the beginning of the fourth. We got a lot of good minutes from guys off of the bench. Hitting free throws and limiting them to one shot on offense ultimately sealed the game for us. I was extremely proud of how we played tonight. I thought it was the best we had played all year.”

The Pirates definitely had a good start in the game against Warrensburg. Although the second quarter was just the opposite, Boonville led Warrensburg 13-4 after one after reeling off 10 straight at one point. As for the second period, Warrensburg rallied back with a 6-0 run during one stretch to make it a one point game at 14-13 and then tied the game at 15-all with 33 seconds left.

The Tigers also outscored Boonville 11-4 in the second quarter but still trailed 17-15 at the break after the Pirates closed out the final 26 seconds with free throws by Dakota Williams and Blake Griffin.

The third quarter was just as close as the first half with four ties at 17-17, 19-19, 20-20 and 22-22. The Tigers then hit 3 of 4 free throws in a 30 second span to go up 25-22 only to have Boonville come back with two shots at the line to cut the lead back to one at 25-24.

Warrensburg outscored Boonville 10-7 in the third period.

As expected with two teams equal in talent, the final period was back and forth with Boonville leading by as much as four (29-25) only to have Warrensburg rally back to go up 33-31 with 2:09 left.

However, after two free throws by Lawson Edwards to tie the game at 33-all, Bentley Turner came back and hit 1 of 2 foul shots to put the Pirates on top by one at 34-33.

The Pirates never trailed after that as Turner came back and hit 3 of 4 free throws after that to make it 37-33. But even then the game was still up in the air as Warrensburg came back and hit a three to cut it back to one at 37-36 with 3.6 seconds remaining. The Tigers also had a chance at the end after Boonville missed two free throws, however, the full-court shot fell way short.

Bentley Turner finished the game with 14 points for Boonville. Dakota Williams tossed in seven while Ross Brackman, Lawson Edwards and Blake Griffin added five points each and Rhodes Leonard with one.

For Warrensburg, Xavier Morris finished the game with 10 points while Aedan McCracken added nine.