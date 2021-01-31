Panthers prevail in overtime against Russellville

The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team defeated Russellville Friday night in Prairie Home 70-64 in overtime.

The Panthers led Russellville 30-23 at the half and 47-35 after three quarters of play but was outscored 21-9 in the final period to tie the game at 56-all. Meanwhile, in overtime, Prairie Home outscored Russellville 14-8 for the win.

Blane Petsel had the high game for Prairie Home with 27 points along with five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Jason Burnett finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while Hunter Shuffield added seven points, eight rebounds and two assists, Ryan Small seven points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist, Layne Brandes seven points, five rebounds and one assist, Dillon Alpers six points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist and Peyton Pitts with two points, seven rebounds and one assist.

For Russellville, Chris Seaver had 16 points.

In the game Thursday at La Monte, the Panthers defeated the Vikings 52-35.

Jason Burnett had 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in the game for Prairie Home, who led 26-13 at the half. Blane Petsel finished the game with 10 points, six assists, five steals and two rebounds while Dillon Alpers added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal, Ryan Small six points, two steals and one assist, Layne Brandes six points and one rebound and Hunter Shuffield with five points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist.

For La Monte, Logan Mahin had 24 points.