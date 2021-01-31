Pirates fall short against Class 6 Columbia Hickman

No loss is a good loss.

But considering the Boonville Pirates basketball team fell by only nine (66-57) to the Class 6 Columbia Hickman Kewpies Friday night at the Windsor gymnasium, head coach Mark Anderson said there were several positives to take away from the game.

“That’s as hard and consistently hard as we have played all year,” Anderson said. “I think if we do that we’re going to win a lot of games. We were just in that scoring slump in the second half. I thought we had decent looks, however, we probably took a few too many threes. We just couldn’t hit anything and they just kind of kept plugging away and plugging away. My initial thoughts are that I am proud of how we played and how we went toe to toe with them.”

So much so that in the first quarter alone the two teams played to seven ties. Boonville’s biggest lead of the period came at the 5:01 mark on a three by junior Luke Green while Hickman led by only two at 13-11 with 2:26 left.

Nonetheless, Hickman’s size inside and out presented a problem for the Pirates despite both teams playing to a 17-17 tie after one.

The second quarter was again back and forth, with Hickman outscoring Boonville 15-12 to lead by three (32-29) at the break. Although the Pirates trailed by only three, Hickman was able to gain some separation with a 7-2 advantage in the final two minutes and 38 seconds.

Anderson said he was a little surprised that Hickman’s size bothered them more than he thought it would.

“I thought that’s the most that anybody has really stuck it inside on us with the exception of Luke Northweather at Blair Oaks, so yeah, that surprised me a little bit,” Anderson. “But I thought we adjusted to that in the second half and played a little better. Larson is a good player for them and he got his points inside and then he got his points outside. I thought we could have slowed him down a little bit, but we had only two guys score tonight.”

The Pirates still had a chance, though. Although Hickman pulled away late in the third quarter, Boonville trailed by just two (33-31) after a basket by senior Lane West with 5:53 left.

The Kewpies then outscored Boonville 9-2 over the next two minutes to extend the lead to nine at 42-33.

The Pirates closed the gap to four after a basket by West and a three by senior Charlie Bronakowski to make it 42-38. However, over the next minute and 36 seconds, Hickman dominated Boonville with a 6-2 advantage to go up by eight at 48-40.

Hickman held a 16-11 advantage in the third period.

The Kewpies lead ballooned to 12 in the final period thanks in part to Seth Larson, who scored 10 of his game-high 30 points.

The Pirates cut the lead to seven (57-50) after a three by Bronakowski with 3:09 left but wouldn’t get any closer as Hickman held a 9-7 advantage for the rest of the game.

The Kewpies also outscored Boonville 18-17 in the final period.

Anderson said this was kind of a no lose situation for the Pirates as long as they don’t get blown out and embarrassed. “The reason we added these last two games against Warrensburg and Hickman was to better our schedule,” Anderson said. “Last year when we played Helias in the district finals, we hadn’t played enough teams like that to prepare for them so hopefully that will help us.”

Jordan Rooney finished the game with 15 points for the Kewpies, who improved to 8-7 on the season.

For Boonville, Bronakowski finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Lane West chipped in 18 points along with 15 rebounds and three assists while Luke Green added six points, two steals and one rebound, D.J. Wesolak four points and four rebounds, Kayle Rice two points and two steals, DaWan Lomax one point and one rebound and Jackson Johns with three rebounds and one assist.

The Pirates also finished the game, shooting 32.3 percent from the field, 14.3 percent from the three-point arc and 72.2 percent from the foul line. Hickman shot 50 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the three and 52.9 percent from the line.

In the JV game, Hickman beat Boonville 62-36.

The Pirates, dropping to 1-9 on the season, trailed Hickman by just one (6-5) after one but was outscored 17-10 in the second quarter as the Kewpies took a 23-15 lead into the half. Hickman outscored Boonville 39-21 in the second half.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said the boys played better tonight than they did on Thursday even if the score doesn't show it.

“We had more energy and we rebounded better out of our zone,” Hill said. “It really just got away from us in the fourth quarter. We were down 12 going into the fourth but Hickmans press really drained us throughout the game and it showed in the final quarter. We just struggled to score the basketball and had too many turnovers. I thought for the most part we got good looks when we ran our offense. They just didn't fall. We have a week here where we don't have any games and can concentrate on getting better.”

Jordan Richardson had 17 and Josh McClintock 10 for Hickman.

For Boonville, Colby Caton paced all scorers with 12 points. Caidyn Hazel chipped in 11, Dakota Troost six, Zane Watring three and Garrett Hundley and Lawson Edwards each with two points.

In the freshmen game, Boonville defeated Marshall 38-24.

The Pirates, 3-5 on the season, opened the first half with a 25-10 lead against Marshall but was outscored 14-13 in the second half.

Boonville freshmen coach Blake Hackman said the boys had already played and beat Marshall pretty handily a few weeks ago.

“I was a little worried how we would come out and play in the first couple of minutes,” Hackman said. “We jumped to a big lead at the end of the first. We were rebounding well and did a good job of touching multiple sides of the floor for easy baskets in the half court. During the second and third quarters, turnovers for easy buckets and a new defensive scheme from Marshall really slowed us down and allowed them back into the game. Marshall had gone box and one and were going to force us to make a few outside shots. We had a big three in the fourth from Bentley Turner that sealed the game. Looking forward to our game Monday against Warrensburg.”

Bentley Turner had the team high for Boonville with 11 points. Blake Griffin chipped in 10, Dakota Williamson eight, Henry Rohrbach, Lawson Edwards, Abram Taylor and Ben Lutz each with two and Ross Brackman with one.

For Marshall, Reece Tyler had 13 points.