Pilot Grove girls edge Glasgow 43-42 in third place game

The Pilot Grove girls basketball team did everything they were supposed to Saturday in the third place game against Glasgow in the Wildcat Classic.

After a slow first quarter, the Lady Tigers found their groove while rallying back to tie the game at the half at 21-all. Meanwhile, after the Lady Yellowjackets took a 33-29 lead going into the final period, Pilot Grove rallied back with a 14-9 advantage for the come from behind victory.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said what a great mentality the team has.

“Through all of the adversity, through all of the reasons to be down, they find a way,” Fricke said. “They showed the true meaning of resilience tonight. Playing without our three sophomores (Kaitlyn Maggard, Grace Peterson, and Marci Lammers), two of my juniors having to wear a mask for the entire game. Taking a tough loss just two nights prior to Sweet Springs. They step up to every challenge. The difference in this ball game was Leah Vollrath. She ended the game with 9 points. None bigger than her 3 pointer in the fourth quarter. Such a big time shot. She is the biggest example of resilience on the team. To start the season out she was a starter, then she took on the role of coming off the bench as a sixth man.

“Now with the Covid complications, her number is called, and she pulls through in the biggest of moments. And on top of that, she had to do it all while having a mask on the entire game. Her and Grace Philips had to play through the whole game with their mask up. We took timeouts just to be able to go stand next to the exit door for them to breathe fresh air and still be able to hear the conversation in the huddle.”

Grace Phillips led all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 16 points. Leah Vollrath chipped in nine while Emma Sleeper and Natalie Glenn added eight each and Danae Lammers with two.

For Glasgow, Malia Carmack and Brenna Hubbard each had 12 points.

In other games in the tournament, the Carrollton girls captured the consolation trophy by beating Jamestown 61-36. In the boys consolation game, Pilot Grove defeated Carrollton 47-40. In the boys third place game, Jamestown throttled Glasgow 53-32. Meanwhile, in the girls championship game, Santa Fe defeated Sweet Springs 39-25. The Slater boys also captured its second straight title by beating Sweet Springs 58-41.