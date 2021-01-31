New Franklin girls lose third place game to Salisbury in Sturgeon Tournament

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs basketball team fell to the Salisbury Panthers 48-27 in the third place game in the Sturgeon Tournament on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 6-10 on the season, trailed throughout the game against Salisbury as the Panthers 14-3 after one, 28-12 at the half and 38-19 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Salisbury outscored New Franklin 10-8 to win the game by 21.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said rough start to begin. “I saw heart all the way through,” Vetter said. “We need to clean up some things but nice to have everybody back in action and looking forward to a big four game week this week.”

Rachel Fessler had the game-high for Salisbury with 13 points while Micah Guilford chipped in 12.

For New Franklin, Addy Salmon led all scorers with seven points while Carly Dorson, Abby Maupin and Kristen Flick added four points each and Kelsi Fair and Campbell Cooper with two points each.