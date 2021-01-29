Pirates drop three point game against Warrensburg

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said he can’t fault the effort Thursday night in a 69-66 loss against the Warrensburg Tigers.

After all, the Pirates were tied with Warrensburg 34-34 at the half and did outscore the Tigers in the second and fourth quarter.

However, the third quarter proved to be the difference, as Warrensburg held a nine point advantage against Boonville for the three point victory.

The loss dropped Boonville to 9-5 overall.

“It was a good ballgame, but Warrensburg just made a few more plays to win than we did,” Anderson said. “We got out to sluggish starts in both the first and second halves, they got a few more loose balls than we did, and we turned it over a little too much. We knew that we would have to play really well to go on the road and win there, and we just didn’t quite play well enough to get the job done.

“Warrensburg is a good team, and that’s the reason why we added this game-to give us a good test. We certainly got that, but we just fell a little short on the scoreboard. We said going into the game that it was probably a three possession game-meaning that the team that played three possessions better than the other team would probably come out on top, and that’s pretty much what happened tonight.”

But even then the Pirates had their chances. Despite trailing by four (18-14) after first period’s end, Boonville was able to rally back with a 20-16 advantage in the second quarter to tie the game at 34-all. However, in the third quarter, Boonville struggled offensively while Warrensburg came out hot from the field with a 24-15 advantage to go up by nine at 58-49. The Pirates still had a chance after that by outscoring the Tigers by six (17-11) in the final period to make it a three point ballgame.

Shelby Pittsenbarger led four players in double figures for Warrensburg with 21 points. Cooper Berry tossed in 12 while Eli Nappe and Jackson Nimmo added 11 points each.

For Boonville, Charlie Bronakowski finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and one steal. Lane West chipped in 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals while D.J. Wesolak added 10 points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist, Luke Green nine points, three assists and two rebounds, Jackson Johns five points, six rebounds and three assists, DaWan Lomax four points and two rebounds and Kayle Rice with three points, two rebounds and one assist.

The Pirates also finished the game, shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from the three-point line and 60.9 percent from the foul line. As for Warrensburg, they were 53.8 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from the arc and 58.8 percent from the foul line.

Boonville also out-rebounded Warrensburg 31-27 but also had 15 turnovers compared to just 11 for the Tigers.

In the JV game, Warrensburg defeated Boonville 56-20.

The Pirates, dropping to 1-8 on the season, trailed Warrensburg 37-10 at the half and 52-18 after three quarters of play.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said tonight the team just gave a poor defensive effort and really didn’t give themselves much of a chance.

“Everything was too easy for Warrensburg tonight,” Hill said. “They were able to get into the paint whenever they wanted and they did a good job of finishing when they got there. Warrensburg also just flat beat us down the floor in transition far too often. We have to guard teams better than we did tonight. Plain and simple. Offensively, we struggled to keep the ball in our hands. Too many of our offensive possessions ended with turnovers. Shots that usually fall but just didn’t tonight. We really let the game get away from us right from the tip. They went up 19-2 in the first quarter and never looked back. These losses are not fun but the only thing we can do now is put it behind us and concentrate on our game tomorrow against Hickman.”

Wyatt and Othic each had 11 points in the game for Warrensburg.

For Boonville, Blake Griffin tossed in six points. Caidyn Hazel finished the game with four while Zane Watring and Garrett Hundley added three points each and Colby Caton and Bentley Turner each with two points.