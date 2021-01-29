Lady Dragons win 61-23 over La Monte Vikings

The Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team picked up its first win since coming out as the No. 9 ranked team in Class 1 Thursday night on the road against the La Monte Vikings.

While beating the Vikings 61-23, the Lady Dragons improved to 13-4 on the season. Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said another win for the girls.

“They played against a weaker team and did what we needed to do,” Ray said. “There is still work to be done, but these girls know that and they will stay hungry.”

The Lady Dragons outscored La Monte in all four quarters and led 24-7 after one, 38-17 at the half and 55-22 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Bunceton outscored La Monte 6-1 to win the game by 38.

Madelynn Myers led four players in double figures for Bunceton with 16 points. She also had 11 rebounds for a double-double. Maggie Wood finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists while Madison Brown added 14 points, 19 rebounds, three steals and two assists, Maddie Brandes 10 points, 10 rebounds and one assist and Kelsey Watson six points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The Lady Dragons also finished the game, hitting on 21 of 57 shots from the field for 37 percent and 15 of 23 from the foul line for 65 percent.

La Monte was led by Emma Schouten with 13 points. Victoria Stratton tallied seven.