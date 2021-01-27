Lady Pirates cruise to 65-16 win over Marshall

It didn’t take long for the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team to get back in the win column Tuesday night on the road against the Marshall Owls.

After suffering only their second loss of the season last Saturday against Class 3 No. 2 ranked Skyline 44-41, the Lady Pirates left little doubt Tuesday against Marshall while holding the Owls to single digits in all four quarters for a convincing 65-16 victory.

While the win improved Boonville’s record to 14-2 overall, head coach Jaryt Hunziker said he told the girls before the game that tonight’s game would tell a lot about the team by the way they came out and played.

After knowing we didn’t play at our best last week, we came ready and focused tonight to correct that,” Hunziker said. “Offensively, we moved the ball well and got everyone involved in most possessions. The last couple of days in practice we emphasized good shot selection and to be more balanced offensively inside and out- I felt we accomplished this tonight. Our defense forced many turnovers, which allowed us to get some easy points out in transition to help take the pressure off our half court offense.”

It definitely worked as the Lady Pirates jumped out to a 31-13 halftime lead and then outscored the Owls 22-2 in the third quarter to go up 53-15. Boonville also held a 12-1 advantage in the final period to win by 49.

Boonville also had good balance scoring up and down the lineup, with junior Addi Brownfield getting back on track with a game-high 17 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field. Brownfield had only nine points last Saturday in the loss to Skyline. She also had five assists, three rebounds and three steals in the game against Marshall.

Jodie Bass finished the game with 15 points, five steals, four assists and two rebounds while Kourtney Kendrick added 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, Brooke Eichelberger six points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist, Kennedy Renfrow four points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds, Abby Fuemmeler three points and one steal, Alison Eichelberger also with three rebounds, Emma West with two points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal, Faith Mesik two steals and one rebound, Zoey Lang and Abby Pulliam each with one rebound and Molly Schuster with one assist.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game, shooting 56 percent from the field, 38 percent from the three-point arc and 50 percent from the foul line.

For Marshall, Weaver had nine points and Walton with six.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Marshall 44-27.

The Lady Pirates’ JV, 5-2 on the season, trailed Marshall in the first-two quarters 10-8 and 16-13. However, in the third period, Boonville came out and outscored the Owls 22-6 to go up 35-22. The Lady Pirates never looked back from that point on while outscoring Marshall 9-5 in the fourth period.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said the girls started off incredibly slow with no energy on defense, but picked up the intensity in the second half.

“We were able to move the ball more and utilize the high post, which opened up the shooters on the outside,” Moore said. “Our guards did a nice job in knocking down some shots, and we were able to get more transition looks off steals and deflections. The girls did a great job of flipping the switch at halftime and realizing that we needed to play with more energy and focus. We also were able to cut down on the turnovers while limiting their chances by cleaning up the rebounds. The second half was much more of our type of tempo, and we were able to take advantage of it.”

Abby Fuemmeler had the game-high for Boonville with 25 points. Alison Eichelberger tossed in 13 points while Abby Pulliam chipped in four and Payten Black with two.

For Marshall, Allen had seven and Wilson with six.