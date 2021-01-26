New Franklin girls beat Paris in opening round of Sturgeon Tournament

The New Franklin girls basketball team advanced to the second round in the Sturgeon Invitational Tournament on Monday by beating the Paris Lady Coyotes in a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup 42-35.

The Lady Bulldogs, 6-8 on the season, opened the game by outscoring Paris 10-6 in the first quarter but was held to just six free throws in the second period to trail 20-16 at the break. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, New Franklin rallied back with a 9-8 advantage to cut the lead to three at 28-25. Then, in the final period, the Lady Bulldogs again held a 17-7 scoring edge against Paris for the seven point victory.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a good road win to start the Sturgeon Tournament. “I’m proud of the girls for battling the entire game,” Vetter said. “We bounce back quick on Wednesday to play No. 1 seeded South Callaway. I’m looking forward to another game and another opportunity to improve.”

Carly Dorson had the game-high for New Franklin with 18 points. Addy Salmon chipped in 12 while Campbell Cooper added five, Kristen Flick four, Emma Rice with two and Kelsi Fair with one.

For Paris, Nicole Skinner finished the game with 15 points. Gracie Hatten chipped in eight.