Boonville boys win big at home against Clinton Cardinals, 86-48

The Boonville Pirates basketball team dominated in every facet of the game and led Clinton from the opening tip for a convincing 86-48 win last Friday at the Windsor gymnasium at Boonville High School.

While improving to 9-4 on the season, the Pirates have also recorded four consecutive wins against Centralia, Hallsville, Marshall and Clinton.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said the boys came out and played really hard-and probably not coincidently really well-tonight.

“Our pressure both in the full-court and the half-court seemed to bother Clinton, and we caused a lot of turnovers,” Anderson said. “We didn’t give them much space to operate, and I thought we did a good job of controlling and dictating the tempo tonight-something that we struggled within our last couple of games. We also had really good possessions throughout the game, and I thought our guys shared the ball well and made the extra pass to get even better shots. After struggling offensively on Tuesday night, it was good to see us hit some shots tonight-certainly aided by getting some easy baskets out of our press tonight in the first half.”

The Pirates definitely never let up on the offensive end, that’s for sure. Except for being outscored 13-6 in the final period, Boonville dominated the first-three quarters against Clinton and led the Cardinals 25-7 after one, 55-22 at the half and 80-35 after three quarters of play.

Anderson said he thinks the team’s size gave Clinton some problems as well, and the Pirates did a nice job on the boards-especially in the first three quarters.

“Charlie (Bronakowski) had another big game for us, scoring 24 points tonight to lead all scorers. He’s so remarkably consistent, and he can just score in some many ways-from the three-point line, off of steals on the press, in transition, in the post, driving to the basket, midrange jump shots, off of offensive rebounds. Luke (Green) also hit some shots in the first and second quarter to help us pull away from them, and it was good to see him hit some shots tonight. He was also able to drive to the rim and finish strong. D.J. played with great energy tonight and seemed to gobble up every rebound in the first half. It was good to see D.J. have a big game tonight and get back into double-digit scoring for us. DaWan (Lomax) was able to get to the rim tonight, and he had a really nice game.”

In addition to leading the team in scoring with 24 points, Bronakowski also had six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Luke Green finished the game with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds while D.J. Wesolak added 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists, DaWan Lomax eight points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, Axton Nease six points and one assist, Caidyn Hazel six points and five rebounds, Jackson Johns five points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds, Colby Caton two points, Lane West four rebounds, three assists and three steals, Dakota Troost two rebounds and Kayle Rice with one rebound.

The Pirates also finished the game, shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 24.2 percent from the three point line and 90.9 percent from the foul line by hitting 10 of 11 shots.

Anderson said the Pirates shot much better from both the floor and the free throw line tonight. “After struggling from the free throw line the last couple of games, it was nice to see us go 10 for 11 from the free throw line tonight,” Anderson said. “It was also really nice to be back at home for just our second home game of the season. Although the crowd wasn’t as big as year’s past, the crowd was loud and involved, and we kind of fed off of their energy tonight. It was also very nice not to have to get on a bus tonight.”

For Clinton, Jace Olson and Cade Mantonya each had 10 points.

Anderson said the Pirates have a big week this week with two big “measuring stick” games-both of which they’ve added to their schedule this year. “We make a tripe to Warrensburg on Wednesday for a game against a really good, veteran, and well-coached Warrensburg team,” Anderson said. “Then, we come home on Friday for a game against Columbia Hickman, which will certainly present some challenges with their athleticism and speed. We added the Warrensburg game last spring to bulk up our schedule this year, and we added the Hickman game just a few weeks ago when both of us were short games due to COVID cancelations.”

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Clinton 69-31.

The Pirates, 1-7 on the season, outscored Clinton in all four quarters and led 40-17 at the half and 54-27 after three quarters of play. Boonville also outscored the Cardinals 15-4 in the final period.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said he is always happy to get a win. “This one I think we all enjoyed because we controlled the game most of the night,” Hill said. “The second quarter is where we made our mark by outscoring Clinton 22-10. We did a much better job of taking care of the ball on the offensive end and creating turnovers on the defensive end. I really liked the pace that we were able to play with. We really looked to push in transition for easy buckets at the rim. It showed on the scoreboard where as a team we scored a season high 69 points. I felt like we really put it all together as a team and played better than we have all year. Now the challenge is to be able to repeat that performance consistently. Great win for us. Now we focus our energy on Warrensburg this coming Wednesday.”

Colby Caton led three players in double figures for Boonville with 22 points. Caidyn Hazel chipped in 19, Blake Griffin 10, Tucker Lorenz six, Landen Drew and Dakota Troost each with five and Zane Watring with two.

For Clinton, Emrie Neal and Cole Heistand each had eight points.