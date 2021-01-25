Boonville wrestlers struggle against Hallsville and Osage in Tri-County action

The Boonville Pirates wrestling team had a tough night on the mat last Thursday in a dual meet against both Hallsville and Indians.

While missing several wrestlers due to injury or sickness, the Boonville Pirates fell in both matches by losing to Hallsville 54-18 and Osage 72-9.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said one of the highlights of the night was Caleb Martin going 2-0 with two falls.

“Caleb has been working hard in the wrestling room and it showed tonight” Hahn said. “Conditioning is one of the things we have been working on with Caleb. He did not need his conditioning tonight, but I think it has made him stronger overall and improved his skills.”

In the match against Hallsville, Martin won by a fall over Nathan Herbold in 30 seconds. Meanwhile, in the match against Osage’s Jackson Wyrick, Martin again won by a fall in 59 seconds.

In other matches against Hallsville, Chase Amos lost by a fall against Gavynn Carpenter in 32 seconds in the 132 pound weight class. At 145, Eli Stock lost by a 4-0 decision against Jacob Plummer. At 160, Tyson White lost by a fall against Lucas Hulett. At 182, Ryder Comegys lost by a major decision against Riley Barnes 12-4. Meanwhile, in an exhibition match, Benjamin Davis lost by a fall against Andy Morris in 2:46.

As for the match against Osage, Martin and senior Gaige Offineer were the only winners for Boonville.

Offineer won by a 4-1 decision against Tanner Gardner in the 285 pound weight class.

Hahn said Offineer is still getting back to full strength coming off an injury. “We want to get him back to full strengths by districts and tonight was good a good match for that,” Hahn said.

In other matches against Osage, Hayden Mendez lost by fall against Zach Green in the 106 pound weight class.

At 132, Chase Amos lost by fall against Adam Diver in 3:22. At 145, Eli Stock lost by a fall against Corey Hubkey in 5:01. At 152, Xavier Flippin lost by a fall against Mason Dulle in 5:50. At 160, Tyson White lost by a fall against Zach Isom in 44 seconds. Meanwhile, at 182, Ryder Comegys lost by fall against Chase Cordia in 27 seconds.

As for the Boonville girls wrestling team, they came away with a 12-0 win over Osage.

Jordan Birk won by a 4-1 decision against Osage’s Audrey Utterback in the 143 pound weight class while Abigail Cunningham won by a pin against Cierra Glendenning in 46 seconds.

Hahn said he is proud of both Jordan and Abigail for picking up wins against Osage. “Both girls have worked hard to get better,” Hahn said.

As for the team score against both Osage and Hallsville for the boys, Hahn said it was rough.

“We have several kids injured or sick right now,” Hahn said. “However, I think the freshmen wrestled well but it is hard wrestling upperclassmen as a freshman. Xavier Flippin won two out of three periods versus a good senior. Tyson White, Ryder Comegys and Chase Amos all scored some points tonight. Eli Stock has only been pinned once this year and shows a ton of heart every time he steps on the mat. Those are things you can build off.”

The Boonville Lady Pirates wrestling team also competed in the “Warpath” Tournament on Saturday in Osage.

Haylie Mendez placed second in the 102 pound weight class while Jordan Birk placed third in the 143 pound weight class.

Hahn said Birk got her second win of the week. “Jordan had to rely on her conditioning to pull out a close decision against an out of state competitor from Oklahoma,” Hahn said. “Jordan is a leader for the girls and continues to improve. Overall, it was nice to have a girls tournament for them to get to compete. We were down two girls because of sickness and injury but I am hoping to get them back for districts.”

As for the Boonville JV wrestlers, they competed in the Moberly Tournament on Saturday.

Hahn said Tyson White, Hayden Mendez and Chase Amos all placed in the tournament.

Mendez finished fourth in the 106 pound weight class for the Pirates while, as did Chase Amos in the 132 pound weight class. Eli Stock finished sixth overall at 145 Tyson White third at 152, Benjamin Davis sixth at 160, and Ryder Comegys seventh at 195.

Hahn said Mendez has worked really hard this year and it is nice to see him improve.

“Hayden is enjoying wresting and wants to get better,” Hahn said. “Chase Amos got his first two wins of the season. Chase has been working on positioning and it paid off today. If Chase continues to improve on positioning, he will have a good future.

“Overall, we had some tough matches today but the kids got the opportunity to compete,” Hahn said. “The point of the jv tournament is to get our new kids matches. We had matches we were winning and got pinned. That’s why these tournaments are good for our kids.”