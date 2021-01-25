Pilot Grove boys and girls prevail on Homecoming against Macks Creek

The Pilot Grove boys and girls basketball teams picked up a pair of wins Friday night at home against the Macks Creek Pirates.

While the Lady Tigers prevailed against Macks Creek 51-36, the Pilot Grove boys had to rally in the final period for a 57-55 victory.

The Lady Tigers, 10-4 on the season, outscored Macks Creek in three out of the four quarters of play and led 20-9 after one, 30-17 at the half and 41-23 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Macks Creek held a 13-10 advantage.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said this was a big Homecoming win for the Lady Tigers. “We wanted to be able to come in, get to work, and do what it takes to win,” Fricke said. “We did just that, jumping into a 20 point first quarter. I was very happy with the response in this game after coming off of the Santa Fe loss on Monday. Danae Lammers had a breakout game tonight. She found herself in double digits with 13, which is a season high for her, and led the team. She knocked down three threes, a two, and went 2 for 2 from the free throw line. Danae really came out aggressive in the second half. Being her last Homecoming game I know she wanted to leave it all out there on the floor. All three of her three-pointers came in the second half. Two of them were in the third quarter on back to back plays. It was a real momentum getter even though we were up the whole game. As a team we look to take this momentum into the Slater tournament, where we will be playing Carrollton in our first round matchup.”

After Danae Lammers’ team high 13 points, Grace Phillips tossed in 11 points for the Lady Tigers. Emma Sleeper finished the game with nine while Marci Lammers tallied eight, Grace Peterson four and Leah Vollrath, Natalie Glenn and Ava Hoff each with two.

For Macks Creek, Bailey Taylor led all scorers with 20 points.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they also had a great start while leading Macks Creek 19-9 after one and 38-26 at the half. However, in the third quarter, Macks Creek rallied back with a 22-5 advantage to go up by five at 48-43. Pilot Grove had a big fourth quarter, though, and outscored the Pirates 14-7 to win the game by two.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said tonight was Homecoming for the Tigers and it was everything they could have hoped for it to be. “There were certainly highs and lows throughout the game,” Skaggs said. “To start the game we were very in tune and couldn’t do anything wrong. Then, in the third quarter, the mistakes happened and tension grew to have us down by five going into the fourth. The guys were able to collect themselves and channel in on a fourth quarter advantage 14-7 by locking down and playing defense as well as some interior post work that we have been searching for. We have been looking for this type of game-one that we put ourselves in a position to close out in the end and hold onto. It definitely matched our theme this year, “A Tigers Tale.”

Bailey Quint had the game-high for Pilot Grove, 6-8, with 21 points. Hayden Krumm tossed in 11 while Seth Blumhorst added nine, Bo Vinson and Dylan Schupp five each and Dalton Reuter and Dade Christy each with three points.

For Macks Creek, Trever Haines had 14 and Austin Brown 13.

Pilot Grove also shot 10 more free throws in the game while hitting 13 of 21 attempts for 62 percent. Macks Creek was 5 of 11 from the line for 45 percent.