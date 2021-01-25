Prairie Home with Bunceton boys drop non-conference game against Fayette

Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball coach Trever Huth appreciated the heart that his team played with last Friday night in a 82-57 loss at home against the Fayette Falcons.

Although the Panthers ended up on the short end of the score, Huth said it was a rough and tough game to play in and the boys handle it the best they could.

“We made steps in the right direction to better ourselves and put a full game together,” Huth said. “We just need to keep working as a team and moving the ball to get better looks and get the easy buckets.”

Prairie Home trailed throughout the game against Fayette as the Falcons took a 24-12 lead after one and a 37-25 advantage into the half. Fayette also outscored Prairie Home with Bunceton 45-32 in the second half to pull away.

Jason Burnett led four players in double figures for Prairie Home with 16 points along with three rebounds, three steals and one assist. Blane Petsel finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals while Dillon Alpers added 11 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists and Hunter Shuffield with 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Prairie Home finished the game just 17 of 41 from the foul line for 41 percent and 19 of 65 from the field for 29 percent.