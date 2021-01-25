Lady Pirates drop rare home game against Class 3 No. 2 ranked Skyline

Despite a 44-41 loss Saturday against Class 3 and No. 2 state-ranked Skyline, the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team looked at the game as a win-win situation.

Although the loss was only the second of the season for Boonville, who entered the game on a nine-game win streak, head coach Jaryt Hunziker said defensively the Lady Pirates did a good job, especially in the half-court.

Needless to say it was a struggle all game for Boonville offensively. While shooting only 23 percent Thursday night in a 42-36 win over Blair Oaks, the Lady Pirates were just 31 percent from the field in the game against Skyline.

But even then the Lady Pirates were able to keep the game close while trailing Skyline by just two (12-10) after one and one (21-10) at the half. However, in the third quarter, Boonville unequivocally had its worst period of the season by scoring only four points-which put them behind the eight ball down by eight at 32-24. Needless to say, Boonville rallied back with its best quarter of the ballgame in the fourth and outscored Skyline 17-12 only to fall short by three.

Hunziker said for a team that kills their opponents by attacking and shooting the three ball, the girls held them to only three makes from behind the arc.

“With their ball handlers they took care of the ball and didn’t turn it over versus our press as most teams do not give us easy scoring opportunities,” Hunziker said. “Our problem this week is the inability to know down shots that hurt us again today. Skyline applies great pressure and that never gave us fits today. They just forced us to shoot tough shots. We did a great job of not turning it over against their press and their pressure in the half court. Getting to the foul line was huge Thursday evening against Blair Oaks when we struggled to knock down shots, but tonight, we went 2 of 5 so we couldn’t take advantage of those points. Skyline got to the charity stripe, going 17 of 21, which helped them when they only connected on 12 field goals throughout the game. We will learn from this game and be ready to go this week versus Marshall.”

Kennedy Renfrow led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 11 points along with six rebounds, two steals and three assists.

Jodie Bass finished the game with 10 points, one rebound and one assist while Addi Brownfield added nine points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists, Kourtney Kendrick five points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, Brooke Eichelberger four points five rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot, and Emma West two points, and one steal.

For Skyline, Quennoz had 18 points and Barb 13.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Skyline 31-28.

The Lady Pirates, 4-2 on the season, led Skyline 16-13 at the half but was outscored 13-4 in the third quarter to trail by four at 24-20. However, in the final period, Boonville rallied back with a 11-2 advantage for the win.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said it was a tough game at times because the girls faced a team in Skyline that was very disciplined and played tough defense, but the girls showed a tremendous amount of resiliency in fighting through those struggles.

“Skyline’s press defense caused us to turn the ball over quite a big, so we had to fight for every possession,” Moore said. “We also had to play strong defense and limit their opportunities, and we did just that. We were much more aggressive in getting steals and deflections in the fourth quarter, and that allowed us to run more in transition and get higher percentage shots. In the end, we were able to keep possession and hit free throws to seal the game. I am so proud of the way the girls continued to battle even through the struggles. We will use this win against a very quality opponent as confidence that we can compete in the last month of the season.”

Alison Eichelberger led the Lady Pirates with 14 points while Abby Fuemmeler chipped in 12, Zoey Lang three and Payten Black and Molly Schuster each with one.

For Skyline, Ashton Cooley had eight points while Emily Edwards chipped in six.

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team had one of those games that they win playing ugly last Thursday against the Blair Oaks Falcons.

Although the Lady Pirates came away with a 42-36 win at home, head coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls struggled from the field all night only connecting on nine total field goals.

“Defensively, we gave up some open shots early but then seemed to do a better job of contesting them as the game went on,” Hunziker said. “Blair Oaks did a great job of attacking us using the high post to find open players. We just didn’t come out with that fire and killer instinct we have had of late. Kourtney, Addi and Brooke were huge down the stretch by knocking down 9 of 12 free throws to help seal the win.”

As expected, the game was back and forth all night with Blair Oaks winning the first quarter 11-8 and Boonville owning the second period 12-9 to tie the game at 20-all at the half. Meanwhile, after Blair Oaks outscored Boonville 10-6 in the third period to go up 30-26, the Lady Pirates came back and outscored the Falcons 16-6 in the final period for the win.

Hunziker said the defense over the last minute did a great job of getting stops and not letting Blair Oaks get a clean look at a good shot.

Addi Brownfield led the Lady Pirates with 14 points along with five steals, four rebounds and two assists.

Kourtney Kendrick finished the game with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while Brooke Eichelberger added eight points, three steals and three rebounds, Jodie Bass seven points, three rebounds and three steals, Emma West two points, three rebounds and one steal, and Kennedy Renfrow with one point, six rebounds, six steals and two assists.

The Lady Pirates also had a big night at the foul line by hitting 23 of 32 shots for 72 percent.

For Blair Oaks, Hargus had 13, Heckman 10 and Fick with nine.

In the JV game, Blair Oaks defeated Boonville 35-26.

The Lady Pirates, 3-2, trailed Blair Oaks 15-13 at the half and then was outscored 20-13 in the second half.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said the girls did an incredible job coming out with high energy and intensity on the defensive end. “We knew it would be a challenge facing a very good Blair Oaks team,” Moore said. “We were able to get more steals and deflections than we had in the last few games, and we also were able to control the rebounds when we needed to. Our biggest area of struggle tonight was shooting. We were able to get open looks in the beginning, but had trouble converting. When shots weren’t falling, we started forcing a little bit. We tried to make a bit of a run in the end, but it just wasn’t our night shooting the ball. However, the effort and energy were the biggest positives that we took away from tonight. It we continue to give that level of effort, we can compete with anyone.”

Abby Fuemmeler had 12 points to lead all scorers for Boonville. Abby Pulliam chipped in nine while Zoey Lang had three and Alison Eichelberger with two.

For Blair Oaks, Aleksa Ortmeyer had seven and Olivia Moyer with six.