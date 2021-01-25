New Franklin girls struggle on the road against Cairo in CAC action

The New Franklin girls basketball team had a rough start Friday night on the road against the Cairo Bearcats and that proved to be the difference in a 65-33 loss.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 5-8 on the season, trailed Cairo 22-5 at the end of the first period and 35-12 at the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, Cairo outscored New Franklin 30-21 to pull away for the victory.

New Franklin girls basketball coach Morgan Vetter said the team still has several athletes not able to play yet so they are still battling against the odds.

Gracie Brumley paced all scorers in the game for Cairo with 24 points while Morgan Taylor chipped in 11.

For New Franklin, Kristin Flick and Addy Salmon each had 11 points. Campbell Cooper chipped in five points while Dakota Clark added four and Kelsi Fair with two.