Boonville wins in overtime against Marshall, 56-49

The Boonville Pirates basketball team had one of those games where nothing seem to go right Tuesday night on the road against the Marshall Owls.

While struggling to find consistency and rhythm all night, the Pirates scored just enough points in the end to beat the Owls in overtime 56-49.

“We really struggled to score tonight and just couldn’t find any rhythm or consistency for most of the game,” said Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson. “We didn’t shoot it well from the floor, even though it seemed like we had pretty good looks for the most of the game. We also had a few really bad turnovers, especially on some passes where we looped the ball toward the high post. It will be interesting to see what our actual shooting percentage from the floor was, especially in the second half, but it can’t be very good.

“We also really struggled again from the free throw line for the second straight game, highlighted by three front end of 1 and 1 misses in overtime to kind of keep Marshall in the game in overtime. We scratched and clawed in the second half, and we finally took a 45-41 lead late in the game. But we missed a short shot in the lane and then also turned the ball over on a charge to give Marshall some chances when we should have been able to put the game away.”

Despite not shooting the ball well all night, Boonville still managed to keep the game close while trailing 11-10 after first period’s end and 21-18 at the half. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the Pirates outscored Marshall 16-10 to lead by three at 34-31. However, in the final period, Marshall rallied back with a 12-9 advantage to tie the game at 43-all.

Boonville dominated the overtime period by outscoring Marshall 13-6 to win the game by seven.

Charlie Bronakowski led all scorers in the game for Boonville, who improved to 8-4 on the season, with 20 points. Bronakowski also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double while dishing out one assist and recording one blocked shot.

Luke Green finished the game with 18 points, four steals and three rebounds while Jackson Johns added nine points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal, D.J. Wesolak with four points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal, Kayle Rice with three points, five rebounds and one steal, Lane West with two points, eight rebounds and four assists and DaWan Lomax with two assists and one rebound.

Anderson said Bronakowski scored 10 of the team’s 18 first half points and kind of kept Boonville in the game in the first half. “Luke had a big game for us, especially in overtime,” Anderson said. “Luke scored eight of his 18 points in overtime, including four free throws when we were really struggling from the line.”

The Pirates also finished the game shooting 33.9 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from the three point arc and 50 percent from the foul line. Marshall shot 35.1 percent from the field, 20 percent from the arc and 46.2 percent from the foul line.

Dylan Arends had 14 points and Braeden Bersano 11 for Marshall.

Anderson said on the positive side, the Pirates found a way to win a game on the road where they didn’t play particularly well and certainly didn’t shoot it very well. “Good teams find a way to win games even when, as tonight, you don’t necessarily deserve to win,” Anderson said. “I didn’t think we played great in the second half on Saturday against Hallsville, and I didn’t think we played very well for most of the game tonight. This came be a tough time of the season as the season starts to grind a little bit in late January, so hopefully tonight can be a wake-up call for us. Give Marshall some credit, too, by the way; they’re very well coached and they played well tonight against us. It felt like they dictated the tempo most of the game, and it was hard for us to speed them up.”

In the JV game, Boonville fell to Marshall 44-30.

The Pirates, 0-7 overall, trailed Marshall 28-15 at the break but rallied back with a 12-6 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to seven at 34-27. Meanwhile, in the final period, Marshall outscored Boonville 10-3 to win by 14.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said the boys really struggled to put points on the board tonight. “We missed far too many easy layups at the rim,” Hill said. “We are not going to beat many teams scoring 30 points in a game. Defensively, we just let them drive passed us for easy looks at the rim. We haven’t really guarded the ball well, or at least for a complete game all year. We have to find ways to score the basketball better in the future if we expect to give ourselves a chance to compete. Part of it is taking care of the ball and the other part is simply making layups when we get them.”

Colby Caton had the game high for Boonville with 20 points. Tucker Lorenz chipped in four while Zane Watring and Caidyn Hazel added three points each.

For Marshall, Stephen Caviness had 16 points while Axavier Reed added 12.

In the freshmen game, Boonville defeated Marshall 40-8.

The Pirates, 1-5 on the season, led Marshall 20-2 at the half and then outscored the Owls 20-6 in the final two periods for the win.

Boonville freshmen coach Blake Hackman said he was optimistic going into this game since he has been seeing a lot of good things from the guys the last couple of weeks.

“We were missing some players due to illness, but that didn’t stop us from going out and playing hard,” Hackman said. “We did a good job of making it tough for them offensively. We had good ball pressure and got into the passing lanes to get some steals for easy baskets. We also did a good job of keeping them off the offensive glass. On offense, we were able to get into the lane and finish around the basket. Our guys did a good job of keeping them off of the offensive glass. On offense we were able to get into the lane and finish around the basket. Our guys did a good job of not forcing things early in possessions and waited until we got something good. Overall, I was really pleased with the effort and energy that our guys came out.”

Henry Rohrbach paced all scorers for Boonville with 11 points. Blake Griffin chipped in 10 while Ross Brackman added six, Wyatt Martin and Luke Poulsen with five each and Ben Lutz with three.

For Marshall, Jones had three while Weaver and Dierking chipped in two points each.