Bunceton with Prairie Home girls win 62-18 over Higbee in CCAA opener

The Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team outscored Higbee 26-2 in the first quarter and never looked back, beating the Tigers 62-18 in CCAA action Tuesday night in Prairie Home.

The Lady Dragons, 11-4 overall and 1-0 in the conference, outscored Higbee in three out of the four quarters of play and led 44-4 at the half and 60-15 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Higbee outscored Bunceton 3-2.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the girls started extremely fast and hit a lot of shots early. “We jumped out to a lead and never looked back,” Ray said. “These girls came out and flat played defense and scored a ton of points in transition. We had 23 deflections and 17 steals and forced 24 total turnovers. This was a great bounce back from having some much needed time off.”

=Maggie Wood led four players in double figures for Bunceton with 16 points along with seven rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Kelsey Watson finished the game with 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals while Maddie Brandes added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, Madison Brown 10 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and two assists, Madelynn Myers eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal, and Kylee Myers with three points and five rebounds.

For Higbee, Alie Mitchell hd eight points.

As for the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team, they fell to Higbee by a score of 74-56.

The Panthers led Higbee after one quarter by a score of 12-10 but was outscored 25-18 in the second period to trail at the break 35-30. The Tigers never trailed after that by outscoring Prairie Home 39-26 in the second half.

Keetun Redifer led four players in double figures for Higbee, who improved to 7-3, with 22 points. Jordan Fuemmeler chipped in 19 while Derek Rockett added 14 and Jamie Smith with 11.