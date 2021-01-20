Boonville wrestlers beat Southern Boone and California, lose to Blair Oaks

Although there were only a total of 16 matches in three duals, the Boonville Pirates wrestling team did just enough to come away with a record of 2-1 Tuesday night at the Windsor gymnasium at Boonville High School.

In the three duals, Boonville fell to Blair Oaks in the opener 65-12 but then came back to beat both California and Southern Boone by the scores of 60-12 and 48-21, respectively.

As for the Boonville girls, they also went 1-1 in the match with a 18-12 win over Blair Oaks and 30-6 loss to Southern Boone.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said the team lost a lot of matches but continue to gain experience.

“I like winning the duals, but I would rather do it in actual matches and not with opens,” Hahn said. “Southern Boone matched up well against our younger guys but didn’t have the roster to beat us overall. Our boy’s team has five freshmen in the lineup that just need experience. The freshmen are doing good things. Tyson White got a win tonight and Xavier Flippin lost two decisions but one was to a senior. Our veterans are doing what they are supposed to do. We still have two seniors out with injuries, so I’m hoping we get them back by districts. Our next competition will be Thursday against Osage and Hallsville at Osage.”

As for the highlights on the night, junior wrestler Peyton Hahn picked up his 100th career win by going 3-0 in matches. Hahn is currently 23-0 on the season.

Senior Gaige Offineer also finished 1-0 by getting a pin in the first period. Hahn said Offineer was injured last week against Moberly so it was nice to have him back in the lineup.

Hahn also praised the way junior Travis Dell wrestled. Hahn said Dell went 2-1 and wrestled well in all three matches. “Travis is one of our leaders and continues to get better,” Hahn said. “Last year, Travis lost by tech call to Levi Haney and this year we wrestled him to a 8-5 decision. Travis scored the first take down in the match but was put to his back in the second period. If we can eliminate those back points in the second period and find a way to get a takedown late, we have a chance to win that match.”

In the first dual against Blair Oaks, Hahn was the only winner for the Pirates with a first period pin against DeVonte Sanders in 1:50 in the 220 pound weight class.

In other matches, Hayden Mendez lost by fall to Easton DeMilia in 1:20 in the 106 pound weight class. At 126, Caleb Martin lost by fall to Quinten Denney in 5:01. At 132, Chase Amos lost by fall to Caiden Sanford in 1:37. At 145, Eli Stock lost by tech fall against Nick Welch 22-7. At 152, Xavier Flippin lost by a 1-0 decision against Brady Kerperin. At 170, Tyson White lost by fall to Eli Batiste in 1:54. At 170, Travis Dell lost by a 8-5 decision against Levi Haney. At 182, Ryder Comegys lost by a fall to Camden Meeks in 12 seconds. Meanwhile, in an exhibition match, Benjamin Davis by fall against Dylan Peate in 53 seconds in the 160 pound weight class.

In the match against California, a first-year program, Boonville recorded wins in all four matches.

Recording wins for the Pirates were Tyson White by fall over Kolten Fulks in the 160 pound weight class in 2:56. At 170, Travis Dell won by fall over Jerron Burns in 1:39. At 220, Hahn won by fall over Joseph charles in 1:58. Meanwhile, at 285, Gaige Offineer won by fall over David Schneider in 1:09.

In the final match against Southern Boone, Boonville won the match but recorded only one win in four matches.

Travis Dell was the only winner for the Pirates with a first period pin against Justin Post in 37 seconds in the 170 pound weight class.

In other matches, Caleb Martin lost by fall against Charlie Uhrig in 1:24 in the 126 pound weight class. At 132, Chase Amos lost by fall against Cole Eppy in 1:56. Meanwhile, at 152, Xavier Flippin lost by a 5-1 decision against Austin Skaggs.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates wrestling team, they had one win against Blair Oaks with Abigail Cunningham picking up her first career win against Rylee Robinett in 6:00 in the 174 pound weight class.

Meanwhile, in the match against Southern Boone, the Lady Pirates went 0-2 in actual matches with Jordan Birk losing by fall against Hope Schweitzer in 4:00 in the 137 pound weight class, and Abigail Cunningham losing by fall in the first period against Addyson Passley in 1:38.