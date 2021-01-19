Lady Pirates win in overtime against state-ranked Helias, 72-68

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team may have gotten a little payback against the Helias Crusaders Saturday in Jefferson City.

After losing to the Crusaders last year in the championship in the district tournament 58-49, you can understand how bad Boonville wanted to win this game on Saturday.

Although Helias bumped up to Class 5 this year, they went in as the No. 2 ranked team. As for Boonville, they were ranked No. 5 in Class 4.

As expected, the game didn’t disappoint as Boonville defeated Helias in overtime 72-68 for its eighth straight victory.

The Lady Pirates improved to 12-1 overall while Helias fell to 10-2.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said the game had a district type atmosphere to it with two highly ranked teams going back and forth throughout. “We came out hitting shot after shot behind the outside shooting of Addi Brownfield, Kennedy Renfrow and Jodie Bass, which allowed us to jump out to a 20-9 lead after one. We knew Helias wouldn’t lay down and had the weapons to chip away, which they did right before half cutting our lead to 12 points. We had some stretches in the second quarter and in the second half, where we missed some easy attempts around the basket along with some poor mental decisions, which allowed Helias to get back into the ballgame. Kourtney Kendrick, Brooke Eichelberger and Emma West did a good job with our interior defense throughout only allowing their 6-1 freshman seven points. Down the stretch and especially in overtime, hitting our free throws was the key connecting on 17 of 18 when we needed them. Bass, Brownfield and Kendrick were exceptional from the charity stripe tonight. This was a huge win for us tonight and was the type of game that definitely made us better by making us fight through some of the situations we were in. We were glad we could celebrate Kennedy Renfrow’s 18th birthday with a great win on the road after she had an exceptional game.”

Although Helias wound up making it a ballgame in the second half, Boonville had its chances to put the game away early on while leading 40-28 at the half and 51-42 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, the Lady Pirates quit scoring while Helias rallied back with a 16-7 advantage to tie the game at 58-all. Meanwhile, in overtime, Boonville outscored Helias 14-10 to win the game by four.

Addi Brownfield led three players in double figures for Boonville with 31 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field, 4 of 5 from the three-point arc and 11 of 13 from the foul line. She also had six steals, five rebounds and three assists in the game.

Jodie Bass finished the game with 17 points, two steals, one assist and one rebound while Kennedy Renfrow added 13 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist, Kourtney Kendrick with nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, Brooke Eichelberger with two points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Emma West with three assists, two steals and one rebound.

As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 45 percent from the field, 43 percent from the three-point arc and 86 percent from the foul line.

For Helias, Bernskoetter had 25, Edwards 16 and Byers with 13.