Boonville wrestlers medal four in Chillicothe Tournament

After winning his first-two matches by fall Saturday in the Chillicothe Tournament, Boonville junior wrestler Peyton Hahn knew that his championship bout against Trenton’s Caleb Johnson would be a close match.

As it turned out, Hahn wound up beating Johnson 3-0 to capture first in the 220 pound weight class to remain unbeaten on the season in 20 matches.

Of course Hahn wasn’t the only medalist for Boonville. Junior Travis Dell finished third in the 170 pound weight class while Caleb Martin placed fourth at 126. Freshman wrestler Xavier Flippin also took sixth in the 152 pound weight class.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said the kids were in 16 man brackets and had to make the semifinals to place in the top four. “Some of our veteran wrestlers had good district wins today,” Hahn said. “Our younger guys wrestled hard and gained valuable experience. Peyton went 4-0 and had a tough finals match against a Class 1 returning state medalist from Trenton. Travis Dell had a good tournament by placing third. He finished 3-1 with a win over an undefeated opponent from Gallatin and a district opponent in the third place match. Xavier Flippin wrestled well finishing in sixth place and was 3-2 for the day. Caleb Martin placed fourth and had a good quarterfinal win to put him in the semifinals. This was a tough tournament and was the largest we have been in so far this season.”

While picking up his 20th straight win for the season, Hahn definitely left little doubt in his first-two matches by pinning James Robinson of Mid-Buchanan in 41 seconds and then recording a second period pin in the semifinals against Wade Horton of Chillicothe in 3:00.

Dell also won his first-two matches by fall in the 170 pound weight class by pinning Shane Tucker of Savannah in 1:04 and Jacob Maize of Gallatin in 1:44. Meanwhile, after dropping his semifinal match against Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan 16-0, Dell came back to win his third place match by fall against Owen Kiso of Marshall in 2:25.

As for Martin, the sophomore grappler received a bye in the first round in the 126 pound weight class and then won his second round match against Logan Clark of Chillicothe by fall in 49 seconds. However, in the next-two matches, Martin would lose in the semifinals against Charlie Uhrig of Southern Boone by fall in 1:34 and then drop his third place match by fall against Ethan Nashof Benton in 1:38.

Flippin also got off to a fast start in the 152 pound weight class by recording a first period pin against Gabriel Reyes of Marshall in 1:39. However, after dropping his quarterfinal match against Nathan Hyde of Mid-Buchanan 6-2, Flippin came back to win his next-two matches against Justice Moyer of Macon by fall in 2:04 and Bodie Legan of Macon 14-2. Meanwhile, in the fifth place match, Flippin lost by a 7-3 decision against Brody Carins of Chillicothe.

In other weight classes, Hayden Mendez finished 3-2 overall in the 106 pound weight class. At 138, Chase Amos finished 2-2 overall. At 145, Eli Stock finished 2-2 with two byes. At 160, Tyson White finished 1-2 with a first round win against Gaven Kelsall of Trenton in 5:31. Meanwhile, at 182, Ryder Comegys finished 1-2 overall.

In the final team standings, Mid-Buchanan captured first with 275.5 points. Gallatin finished second with 166.5 points, followed by Chillicothe with 157, Trenton with 121, Savannah with 94, Southern Boone with 92, Boonville with 79, Marshall 77, Benton 75, Hallsville 69, Mid-Buchanan JV 54, Macon 37, Chillicothe JV 34, Father Tolton 28, Gallatin JV 17.5, Mid-Buchanan JV2 15 and Savannah JV 14.

In the girls standings, Marshall captured first with 64 points. Gallatin finished second with 52 points, followed by Mid-Buchanan with 44, Southern Boone 33.5, Chillicothe 30, Benton 29, Trenton 22, Savannah 21, Macon 5, Boonville 0, Father Tolton 0 and Hallsville 0.

Boonville had five wrestlers compete in the girls division. Haylie Mendez finished 0-2 in the 102 pound weight class. At 143, Jordan Birk finished 0-2 overall. At 174, Maddie Casey finished 0-4 overall. Meanwhile, at 195, Abigail Cunningham finished 0-2 overall.