Brownfield tops 1,000 point mark in 70-12 win over Versailles

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team made history for the second straight game Thursday night while hosting the Versailles Tigers in a varsity game only at the Windsor gymnasium.

After watching seniors Jodie Bass and Kourtney Kendrick hit the 1,000th point mark in their careers Tuesday on the road against Smith-Cotton, junior Addi Brownfield added her name to the list against Versailles by needing only 13 points to reach the milestone.

Brownfield more than had enough while leading four players in double figures with 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting from the field and 4 of 6 from the foul line.

Boonville also won the game against Versailles 70-12 to improve to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-County Conference.

Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls have doing a great job of jumping out to sizeable leads early on in the last few games. “Defensively, we were very active getting many deflections and steals, leading to easy points,” Hunziker said. “Offensively, we shared the ball well finding the open looks all evening. Congratulations to our third Lady Pirate, Addi Brownfield, who joined Kourtney (Kendrick) and Jodie (Bass) in the 1,000 point club after tonight’s game.”

With the game pretty much decided after one quarter, the Lady Pirates came out and dictated the tempo early while outscoring Versailles 21-3. The second quarter was a carbon copy of the first period as Boonville held a 29-2 scoring edge to lead at the half 50-5. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the Lady Pirates outscored Versailles 15-2 to extend the lead to 65-7. Versailles matched Boonville with five points in the final period.

As for the scoring in the game, Jodie Bass finished the game with 15, Kourtney Kendrick 13, Kennedy Renfrow 10, Faith Mesik and Brooke Eichelberger each with four and Emma West with two.

Brownfield also had eight steals, three rebounds and two assists in the game for the Lady Pirates while Bass added three steals, two rebounds and two assists, Kendrick with 10 rebounds and seven steals, Renfrow with five steals, four rebounds and one assist, Brooke Eichelberger with six rebounds, four steals and one blocked shot, Mesik with three steals and two rebounds, West with five rebounds, two assists and one steal, Zoey Lang with two rebounds, Abby Fuemmeler with one rebound and one steal, Molly Schuster with two rebounds and Abby Pulliam with one steal.

Boonville also finished the game, shooting 36 percent from the field, 15 percent from the three-point arc and 75 percent from the foul line.

Hunziker said the game against Versailles also stood out in that they got to celebrate five seniors that have been so valuable to the program over the last four years. “They are great character individuals that work hard both on the court and in the classroom,” Hunziker said. “Thank you Brooke, Jodie, Jordan, Kennedy and Kourtney for everything that you have done for the Lady Pirate Basketball Program.”

For Versailles, Rainey had five points.