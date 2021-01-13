Pilot Grove girls upend Slater 49-36 in CAC action

Emma Sleeper scored a game-high 16 points, and teammate Grace Phillips chipped in 13 as the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers basketball team defeated Slater 49-36 Tuesday night in Slater.

The Lady Tigers, 8-3 on the season, opened the first half with a 24-20 lead and then outscored the Wildcats 27-16 in the final two periods for the win.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said this was a solid game. “Not quite the scoring output we would typically want, but still a double digit win,” Fricke said. “We still feel good about getting the team W, but stay hungry at the same time, always find an answer to the question, “How can I improve myself?”. One thing we will definitely look to improve though is our free throw shooting. As a team we shot 18-38 from the line. Leaving 20 points off the board against other opponents will prove crucial in late game situations. Overall though, I’m actually very happy we got to play on the road against Slater. It gives the girls the opportunity to see the court and get a feel for it before going into their tournament. We have high expectations heading into the week of the 25th. We’ll have two days of solid practice before our next game this Friday as we welcome Northeast, Cairo to town. It should be a good game against a tough conference opponent.”

Marci Lammers tossed in eight points for Pilot Grove while Natalie Glenn chipped in five, Danae Lammers three and Leah Vollrath and Ava Hoff each with two points.

For Slater, Grimes had 11 and Smith seven.

As for the Pilot Grove boys basketball team, they fell to Slater 74-47.

The Tigers, 4-7 overall and 1-2 in CAC action, trailed Slater 41-18 at the half and 59-30 after three quarters of play. Pilot Grove held a 17-15 advantage in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said Slater is a tough team and one of the top contenders for the conference title.

“I thought we did a fair job for three quarters considering,” Skaggs said. “We were very disappointed with our second quarter performance and lack of fire. I felt we put ourselves in positions to be reactive rather than proactive on defense. We let them catch fire and Slater is a team that you have to control momentum from the tip. Our guys have a tough week and we move on to prepare for Cairo Friday at our place. They are respectively the other top team in conference to beat. We are just looking for that big game of where we rise to the challenge. Cairo is another opportunity for that.”

Antwaun Herriford had 20 points and Jakorie Terrill 16 to lead all scorers for Slater.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint had nine points, Ian Sprick seven, Hayden Krumm, Dylan Schupp, Dalton Reuter and Dade Christy each with six points, Luke Kollmeyer three and Bo Vinson and Maddex Douglas each with two points.

In the JV boys game, Pilot Gove beat Slater 41-28.

The Tigers, 5-1 on the season, led Slater 19-6 at the half and then matched the Wildcats with 22 points in the final two periods.

Skaggs said the JV guys have had some time off since their last opponent and were able to shake off some rust. “At this level we rely on individual pressure defense from every guy for the entire game,” Skaggs said. “We did a great job in the 1st half of that which was the difference in the outcome. The young kids are having great success and building confidence nightly.”

Ian Sprick paced all scorers in the game for Boonville with 12 points. Maddex Douglas chipped in nine points while Alec Schupp added six, Hank Zeller five, Levi Jeffries four, Logan Goehman three and Waylan Christy each with two.

For Slater, Jacob Harry had seven points.