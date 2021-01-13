Boonville rallies with big second half against Centralia

The Boonville Pirates basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid by beating Centralia Tuesday night in Centralia 62-57.

The Pirates, improving to 6-4 on the season, trailed Centralia 25-21 after first period’s end and 39-35 at the half. However, in the third quarter, Boonville outscored Centralia 19-9 to lead by a score of 54-47. That one quarter proved to be the difference as Centralia rallied back with a 9-8 advantage in the final period.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said the boys didn’t play great and still gave up a few too many easy baskets on offensive rebounds and a few baseline drives, but they defended a lot better in the second half.

“Hopefully, this win will get us some momentum and get us headed back in the right direction,” Anderson said. “This ends a tough stretch of four road games in seven days. We’ll finally have our home opener Friday night against Hallsville, which is a tripleheader night with the freshmen game tipping at 5 p.m., the JV game at 6:15, and the varsity game about 7:45. Hallsville comes into the game with a 6-3 record on the year.”

Anderson said senior Charlie Bronakowski will also be honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point on December 3. Anderson said Charlie ironically now has 1,160 career points since Boonville hasn’t had a home game until Friday.

“Charlie had another big game for us, including hitting four three-pointers,” Anderson said. “We also got pretty balanced scoring from Jackson Johns, Lane West, Luke Green and DaWan Lomax. I thought Lane gave us great energy tonight, and DaWan gave us great minutes as well, with a career-high eight points. After a pretty poor game the night before at Mexico, it was nice to bounce back with a win tonight.”

Bronakowski finished the game with a game-high 22 points. Jackson Johns chipped in nine, DaWan Lomax, Lane West and Luke Green eight each, D.J. Wesolak four and Kayle Rice with three.

Bronakowski also finished the game with eight rebounds, four steals, two blocked shots and one assist.

Johns had four rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and one steal while West added five rebounds, two assists and two steals, Green with three assists, one steal and one rebound, Lomax with one rebound and one steal, Wesolak with two rebounds, one assist and one steal and Rice with two assists, one steal and one rebound.

Boonville also finished the game, shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the three-point arc and 47.4 percent from the foul line.

For Centralia, Jackson Wells had 18 points to lead all scorers for the Panthers.

In the JV game, Centralia defeated Boonville 61-40.

The Pirates, 0-5 overall, trailed Centralia 34-20 at the half and 53-27 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 13-8 advantage in the final period.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said this was a ugly game for the Pirates defensively. “No other way to say it,” Hill said. “We started the game slowly, giving them too many easy buckets. We gave up way too many offensive rebounds all night long and got beat up in the post. Centralia did a good job by getting the ball to their post players to use their size advantage. We came out in the second half flat. The shots were not falling for us tonight. We had several inside layups and shots that we just didn’t finish. We also got a few really good looks from three that just didn’t fall. Sometimes that’s how it goes. We have been struggling defensively this year against bigger teams. We have to do a better job keeping teams off the offensive glass. Giving teams two or even three shots a possession is a recipe for disaster. We have a couple days of practice before we take on Hallsville in our first home game of the year.”

Colby Caton had the team-high for Boonville with 18 points. Caidyn Hazel chipped in nine, Landen Drew, Dakota Troost, Bentley Turner and Tucker Lorenz each with three and Blake Griffin with one.

For Centralia, Austin Orth had 20 and Benji Chick with 19.