Boonville Pirate wrestlers fall to Moberly, Palmyra

Boonville junior wrestler Peyton Hahn had what they call the gauntlet Tuesday night in a triangular at Moberly.

While facing the No. 2 ranked wrestler in Class 1 from Palmyra and the No. 3 ranked wrestler in Class 2 from Moberly, Hahn may have surprised even himself by finishing 2-0 on the night with a 9-5 decision against Moberly’s Jarrett Kinder and a third-period pin against Palmyra’s Luke Triplett in 5:30.

The win was Hahn’s 16th win of the season in 16 matches.

Boonville wrestling coach Justin Hahn said Peyton wrestled well in all positions and worked hard on top to get the victories.

“Overall, I thought we wrestled hard tonight,” Hahn said. Palmyra is ranked No. 2 in Class 1 and Moberly is ranked 14 in Class 2. Both teams are tough, and it is hard to steal victories against them. We had some key wrestlers out tonight with injury and our younger guys had a tough time. I told the guys these are the matches you want and to be thankful for them. With time and experience, you will see the whole team get better.”

As a team, Boonville finished 0-2 in the triangular with a 57-19 loss to Moberly and a 39-24 setback against Palmyra.

In the match against Moberly, the Pirate wrestlers finished 3-5 in matches with wins at 160, 182 and 220. In addition to Hahn’s win over Kinder, freshman wrestler Xavier Flippin won by a major decision over Gannon White 13-4. In the only other match, junior Travis Dell recorded a first period pin against George Freeman in 1:47.

Hahn said Dell wrestled well on his feet against Freeman and recorded several takedowns before getting the pin. “I bumped Travis up to 182 to get him some work against tougher opponents,” Hahn said. “I also thought Xavier wrestled well tonight. I bumped him to 160 as well for the matches. He lost a 1-0 match that we could have won and had a hard-earned victory against Moberly. Xavier continues to get better every day.”

Dell received a forfeit in his match against Palmrya, while Flippin lost a 1-0 decision against Palmyra’s Hayes Miller.

In other matches against Moberly, Hayden Mendez lose by fall against Nick Kessler in 1:12 in the 106 pound weight class. At 126, Caleb Martin lost by fall against Hunter Boots in 3:30 in the 126 pound weight class. At 132, Chase Amos lost by fall against Carter smith in 36 seconds. At 195, Ryder Comegys lost by fall against Beau Garrett in 24 seconds. At 285, Gaige Offineer lost a 6-1 decision against Andrew Huff.

In an exhibition match, Eli Stock lost by a 6-4 decision against Micah Land in the 152 pound weight class.

In the match against Palmyra, the Pirate wrestlers recorded two wins in six matches.

Recording the only other win in the match on top of Hahn’s pin was at 285 with Offineer winning by a first period pin against Xzavier Battaglio in 1:22.

While finishing 1-1 on the night, Hahn said this was the third time Offineer has wrestled the Moberly kid and he has closed the gap every time. “This is a district opponent and we need to find a way to beat him,” Hahn said.

In other matches against Palmyra, Hayden Mendez lost by fall against Audrin McElvain in 5:21. At 132, lost by fall against Brayden Stevens in 1:28. At 170, Tyson White lost by fall against Jayden Sharrow in 1:11. Meanwhile, at 195, Ryder Comegys lost by a fall against Nolyn Richards in 2:22.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates wrestling team, Hahn said Moberly didn’t have a team so Boonville dueled only Palmyra. “We didn’t match any weight with them, but we bumped our 102 up and they bumped their 132 pounder up to get a couple matches. “Again, it’s about getting mat time and getting better,” Hahn said.

In the only two matches, Haylie Mendez lost by fall against Emma Watkins in 15 seconds in the 107 pound weight class. Meanwhile, at 137, Tristen Offineer lost by fall against Kylie Begley in 37 seconds.