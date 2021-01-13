Bass, Kendrick lead Lady Pirates past Smith-Cotton while reaching milestone

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team had two reasons to celebrate Tuesday night on the road against the Smith-Cotton Tigers.

In addition to winning the game over Smith-Cotton 65-17, Boonville also celebrated two milestones as seniors Jodie Bass and Kourtney Kendrick surpassed the 1,000 point mark in their careers. Bass finished the game with 18 points in the game for the Lady Pirates while Kendrick tossed in eight points.

Boonville junior Addi Brownfield is also closing in on a milestone, needing only 13 points to reach 1,000.

While improving to 10-1 on the season, Boonville girls coach Jaryt Hunziker said as a team the Lady Pirates are continuing to jump out to great starts to set the tone for the rest of the game.

“Our defense continues to be consistent each game by making it hard for the opposing team to get comfortable,” Hunziker said. “Like we have this season, our offense moved the ball well tonight by finding the open player for great looks at the basket. It was a special night for seniors Jodie Bass and Kourtney Kendrick, as they reached the 1,000 point milestone in their career. What a great accomplishment by both.”

The Lady Pirates also recorded their 10th win on the season by double digits while leading Smith-Cotton 31-0 after one, 50-10 at the half and 61-14 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Boonville outscored the Lady Tigers 4-3.

Brownfield led three players in double figures for Boonville with 19 points. Bass chipped in 18, Kennedy Renfrow 10, Kendrick eight, Brooke Eichelberger four, Abby Pulliam three and Emma West with two.

Brownfield also had six rebounds, six steals, one assist and one blocked shot for the Lady Pirates. Bass finished the game with four rebounds, four steals, one assist and one blocked shot while Renfrow had five assists, four steals and one rebound, Kendrick with six steals, four assists and three rebounds, Brooke Eichelberger with two rebounds, two steals and one assist, Pulliam with two rebounds, West with five steals, four rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot, Alison Eichelberger with two rebounds and one steal, Faith Mesik with two steals and one rebound and Abby Fuemmeler with one rebound.

The Lady Pirates finished the game, shooting 40 percent from the field, 19 percent from the three-point arc and 75 percent from the foul line.

For Smith-Cotton, Brown had 13 points.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Smith-Cotton 45-20.

The Lady Pirates, 3-1 overall, opened the first half with a 17-8 lead against Smith-Cotton and then outscored the Tigers 28-12 in the second half for the victory.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said the girls started off slow and couldn’t get much going offensively. “We picked up the tempo and the aggressiveness in the second half,” Moore said. “We were able to get more steals and deflections, and we also were more patient with our shot selection. Smith-Cotton was a really disciplined team that moved the ball well, so we had to make adjustments and focus more on using our speed and size to maximize our possessions. We were able to get the ball inside and get more high percentage shots, and that’s what led to our run in the second half. The girls did a great job of coming out of halftime with more energy and focus, and that definitely showed in our performance.”

Twelva Mason had 16 points, Abby Pulliam 11, Abby Fuemmeler 10, Molly Schuster four and Alison Eichelberger and Payton Black each with two points.

For Smith-Cotton, Haleigh Burlingame had six points and Cooper Cunningham with four.