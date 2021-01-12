Bunceton girls prevail on the road against Slater, 48-18

The Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team outscored Slater in all four quarters for a 48-18 win Monday night in Slater.

The Lady Dragons, 10-3 on the season, opened the first quarter with a 18-3 lead against Slater and then outscored the Wildcats 16-5 in the second period to extend the margin to 26 points (34-8) at the half. Bunceton also dominated the final-two periods by outscoring Slater 14-10.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said it was nice to see the girls bounce back after a tough loss on Friday. “We had a great defensive game,” Ray said. “We were sent to the line several times and knocked down our free throws. I’m very happy with these ladies and the numerous ways they find to score in games.”

Maddie Brandes had the game-high for Bunceton with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Madelynn Myers finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists while Maggie Wood added nine points, five rebounds and five steals, Madison Brown eight points, nine rebounds and two assists, Kelsey Watson three rebounds, four steals and two rebounds, and Kylee Myers with four rebounds, one steal and one assist.

For Slater, Meyer had eight points, Cortez four, Grimes three, Robinson two and Drummond with one.