Boonville wrestlers beat Eldon, lose to Versailles in triangular

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn had one goal going into Thursday’s triangular against Eldon and Versailles: beat the Mustangs.

Although the Tigers return as the defending conference champions, Hahn knew it would be a push for Boonville to knock off Versailles.

As it turned out, the Pirate wrestlers wound up beating Eldon 42-36 but then dropped their next match against the Tigers by a score of 54-30.

“I thought we wrestled well coming off a long break,” Hahn said. “I didn’t know how our conditioning would be with the shutdown at the holiday. At the end of the night I thought our conditioning was fine. We did look rusty in some matches, but even in the matches we lost we did some good things. My goal tonight was to beat Eldon and we did that. I knew Versailles would be tough after they tied for first place in the conference tournament this year.”

Hahn added that Xavier Flippin, Travis Dell, Peyton Hahn and Hayden Mendez also went undefeated on the night.

With a total of nine bouts in the match against Eldon, the Pirate wrestlers finished 4-5 overall with Brayden McFarland winning at 145, Xavier Flippin at 152, and Dustyn Taylor at 182.

McFarland won by fall over Evan Birdno in 1:22. Flippin, meanwhile, pinned Dakota Collins in 1:29. In the only other win, Taylor won by fall over Sam Coppock in 1:28.

In other matches, Caleb Martin lost by fall to Aidan Gerber in 1:59 in the 126 pound weight class. At 132, William Stock lost by fall to Tevin Eldridge in 1:31. At 138, Chase Amos lost by fall over Jonathon Etzel in 1:51. At 182, Ryder Comegys lost by fall over Ian Birdno in 2:15. Meanwhile, at 285, Gaige Offineer lost by fall over Jasper DeGraffenreid in 34 seconds.

In an exhibition match against Eldon, Eli Stock lost by a 11-10 decision against Garrett Greenwalt in the 145 pound weight class.

In the match against Versailles, the Pirate wrestlers finished 3-7 with wins at152, 170 and 220.

At 152, Flippin won by fall over Houston Fahrenbocker in 4:28. At 170, Travis Dell won by a fall over Connor Lehman in 3:20. Meanwhile, at 220, Hahn won by a fall over Dylan Davis in 2:00.

In other matches, Caleb Martin lost by a fall to Benjamin Dorman in 5:27 in the 126 pound weight class. At 138, Chase Amos lost by fall over Tres Powers in 1:55. At 145, Brayden McFarland lost by fall over Alex Radfeld in 3:15. At 160, Tyson White lost by fall over Kyle Flieger in 46 seconds. At 182, Ryder Comegys lost by fall over Gabriel Lehman in 1:12. At 195, Dustyn Taylor lost by fall over Gavin Brantley in 3:13. Meanwhile, at 285, Gaige Offineer lost by fall over Tristan Gavette in 4:48.

In two exhibition matches, Eli Stock lost by a 9-3 decision against Dillin Wheeler while Benjamin Davis lost by a fall against Jacob Schrock in 1:10.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates wrestling team, they fell to Eldon 36-6 and Versailles 24-18.

The Lady Pirates finished 0-3 against Eldon and 0-1 against Versailles.