New Franklin wins consolation with 59-54 win over Prairie Home in New Franklin Tournament

The New Franklin Bulldogs basketball team captured the consolation trophy in the 92nd Annual New Franklin Tournament on Saturday by beating Prairie Home with Bunceton 59-54.

In other games in the tournament, No. 1 Westran boys defeated No. 2 Sturgeon 54-40 for the title while Fayette boys rallied past Sweet Springs in the third place game 56-52. In the seventh place game, Pilot Grove beat Community 56-38.

The Bulldogs, 7-5 on the season, outscored Prairie Home with Bunceton in all but one quarter and led the Panthers 14-13 after one, 34-30 at the half and 45-37 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Prairie Home rallied back with a 17-14 advantage.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said it is always good to come away with a trophy in your own tournament. “We were able to move the ball offensively to get good shots,” Dobson said. “These young men worked hard this week, and as a coach I couldn’t be more proud of them. We have a short rest then conference play starts up again.”

Senior Tysen Dowell led the Bulldogs, 7-5, with 18 points. Tanner Bishop chipped in 14, Caleb Hull and Bret Boggs eight each, Blake Evans seven and Owen Armentrout and Tyler Jennings each with two points.

For Prairie Home, Blane Petsel had 22 points and Jason Burnett 19.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they led Community from start to finish and took a 21-11 lead into the half. Meanwhile, after Community rallied back with a 11-10 advantage in the third quarter, Pilot Grove came back and outscored the Trojans 25-16 in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said the boys bounced back after two tough losses this week. “I thought we had a great week even though we were 1-2,” Skaggs said. “In both games just a couple of possessions here and there could have changed the outcomes. Today, we were able to get several different guys to the floor and work on some things. This week we have two of our toughest conference opponents and look forward to challenge.”

Bailey Quint led all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 17 points. Luke Kollmeyer chipped in 13 while Ian Sprick added seven, Bo Vinson and Dylan Schupp each with five, Seth Blumhorst with four, Hayden Krumm with three and Dade Christy with two.

Josh Thomas led all scorers for Community with eight points.

In Thursday’s games, New Franklin defeated Community 49-36 in the consolation semifinals.

The Bulldogs outscored Community 38-22 in the first-three quarters but was outscored 14-11 in the final period.

Dobson said he was proud of the energy and effort on the defensive end of the ball. “We caused multiple turnovers by our pressure and that helped us gain extra possessions,” Dobson said. “We need to work on improving our free throw percentage, but I am pleased with our overall performance.”

Tysen Dowell paced all scorers for New Franklin with 20 points. Tanner Bishop tossed in 13 points while Caleb Hull added five, Blake Evans four, Tyler Jennings three and Brett Boggs and Owen Armentrout each with two.

Community was led by Justin Duenke with 13 points.

In other games on Thursday, No. 7 Prairie Home took down No. 6 Pilot Grove 66-59 while No. 1 Westran toppled No. 4 Sweet Springs 62-39. No. 2 Sturgeon also won over No. 3 Fayette 54-49.

In the game between Prairie Home and Pilot Grove, the Panthers led 42-31 at the half but was outscored 28-24 in the second half.

Hunter Shuffield led three players in double figures for Prairie Home with 20 points. Blane Petsel chipped in 19 and Jason Burnett with 13.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint had 17 and Bo Vinson and Seth Blumhorst each with 10.