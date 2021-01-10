Lady Dragons finish second in New Franklin Tournament

The Community R-6 girls basketball team dominated all three opponents to capture the championship in the 92nd annual New Franklin Tournament on Friday.

By winning all three games by 29 points or more, Community left little doubt as well in the championship game by leading No. 3 Bunceton from start to finish for a 65-25 victory.

In other games in the tournament, No. 2 Sweet Springs girls beat fourth-seeded New Franklin 57-51 in the third place game while No. 5 Pilot Grove upended Fayette 63-42 in the consolation finals. In the seventh place game, Westran beat Fayette’s JV 49-27 to snap a 70 game losing streak dating back to December of 2017.

The Lady Dragons, who have played for the championship in the Holiday Classic just one week earlier, trailed Community 24-2 after one and 39-7 at the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, Community outscored Bunceton 26-18 to win the game by 40.

Brianna Beamer had 21 points and Alexis Welch 17 for Community.

For Bunceton, Madison Brown was the only player in double figures with 10.

As for the New Franklin girls, they trailed Sweet Springs 29-23 at the half but outscored the Greyhounds 16-14 in the third quarter to make it a four point ballgame at 43-39. Meanwhile, in the final period, Sweet Springs held a 14-12 advantage to win the game by six.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a tough loss. “We had some girls really step up and I thought our overall effort and play was better,” Vetter said. “We just need to finish in those close type of games.”

Michaela Malter had 26 points to lead all scorers for Sweet Springs. Ryan Johnson chipped in 14 and Caitlin Anderson with 10.

For New Franklin, who dropped to 5-7, Abby Maupin finished the game with 25, Carly Dorson 19, Kristen Flick six and Madelyn Chaney with one.

In the consolation finals, Pilot Grove outscored Fayette in all four quarters and led 10-7 after one, 29-20 at the half and 48-30 after three quarters of play. The Lady Tigers also outscored the Falcons 15-13 in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the girls were off to a bit of a slow start offensively in the first quarter. “Thankfully, we closed the quarter well, getting a bucket before time expired to end with 10,” Fricke said. “I’m still trying to find ways to motivate the girls for the next game. I called my mother, Diana Fricke, and put her on speaker phone. I had been talking with her throughout the week about getting down to see a game, which sometimes is a difficult thing because they still live in the hometown of Winfield, Iowa. So, allowing the girls to hear that conservation and be a part of it was fun. Of course it is said out of fun, because my parents want to come see more games, but mom told the girls, “You better win! I’m not coming all the way down there to watch a loss.”

Emma Sleeper had 21, Grace Phillips 18, Marci Lammers 7, Danae Lammers and Natalie Glenn 6 each, Grace Peterson and Kaitlyn Maggard 2 points each and Leah Vollrath with 1.