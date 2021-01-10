Hahn, Offineer lead the way for Boonville wrestlers in Marshall Tournament

Boonville wrestlers Peyton Hahn and Gaige Offineer combined for eight wins by finishing 5-0 and 3-0, respectively, to capture first over the weekend in the Marshall Tournament.

Of course that wasn’t the only medal winners for the Pirates. Xavier Flippin and Hayden Mendez also finished second in their respective weight classes.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates wrestlers, they finished the tournament with three second place finishers in Maddie Casey, Tristan Offineer and Jordan Birk.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said the team was a little shorthanded in the tournament with five wrestlers out with injuries or sickness.

“I told the kids today to just wrestle hard and do their best,” Hahn said. “Our veterans lead the way and underclassmen did some good things. The matches we lost we wrestled hard in and we put several kids on their back today. In a lot of matches we wrestled, we had a chance to win. We talked about positioning and staying out of bad positions. If we can eliminate the bad positions, we will win more matches.”

As for Peyton Hahn, who is unbeaten on the season, the senior grappler won all five matches by pins in the 220 pound weight class.

After pinning Koen Crane of Hickman in 54 seconds, Hahn came back with a first period pin in the second round against Derek York of Father Tolton in 52 seconds. Then, after picking up a pin in the first period against Isaac Almazan of Marshall in 1:23 in the third round, Hahn came back and won by a fall over Addlar Wickhoff of Richmond in 1:45. Meanwhile, in the championship, Hahn won by a fall over Larry Penninston of Richmond in 43 seconds.

Boonville wrestling coach Justin Hahn said Peyton Hahn kept his record perfect by going 5-0 and working on new techniques.

“Peyton pinned all five of his opponents in the first period,” Hahn said.

As for Offineer, the senior grappler won two of his three matches by pins in the 285 pound weight class. While beating Connor Kaithoff of Marshall in the opening round by fall in 1:42, Offineer came back to win his next match in a three period bout against Carrig Ireland of Hickman in 5:25. Meanwhile, in the championship, Offineer won by a 3-0 decision over Zane Renfro of Richmond.

Hahn said Offineer did a good job chain wrestling in the Marshall Tournament. “He went 30 and had a good win over a returning state qualifier in Zane Renfro,” Hahn said.

As for the second place finishers, Hayden Mendez had two tough matches against Cayden Morris of Richmond in the 106 pound weight class. With only two wrestlers in that weight class, Mendez was automatically awarded second despite losing both matches by fall in 1:23 and 2:21.

Freshman wrestler Xavier Flippin also finished second in the 152 pound weight class with a record of 3-2.

Flippin won his opening match against Gabriel Reves of Marshall in 1:28. Then, after losing to Aidan Ivison of Richmond in the second round by major decision 14-1, Flippin dropped his next match as well against Jake Waldron of Hickman in 1:10. However, in his final two matches, Flippin wound up winning both by pins against Will Graves of Father Tolton in 1:20 and Mathias Lobb of North Callaway in 57 seconds.

Hahn said Flippin continues to get better each match. “Xavier had some good takedowns and worked hard on top,” Hahn said. “He works hard in the room and is a freshman leader in the room.”

In other matches, freshman Tyson White finished 2-3 in the 160 pound weight class while Chase Amos and Ryder Comegys were both 0-3 at 138 and 182, respectively.

As for the Lady Pirates, Maddie Casey finished 2-1 in the 174 pound weight class while Jordan Birk was 1-1 at 43, Tristen Offineer 0-2 at 137 and Abigail Cunningham 0-3 at 174.