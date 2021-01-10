Boonville avenges loss against Hallsville in a big way

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team was bound and determined to avenge its only loss of the season Friday night in the conference opener at the Windsor gymnasium.

After losing to Hallsville 56-54 in the semifinal round of the Centralia Tournament back on December 9, the Lady Pirates have been about as perfect as a team could get by winning five straight games-all by double figures.

As for avenging their only loss of the season, Boonville did that, too, by leading Hallsville from the opening tip off for a convincing 65-32 victory.

While improving to 9-1 overall and 1-0 in the Tri-County Conference, Boonville head coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls were prepared and ready to play hard for 32 minutes to get the beginning of the conference season off on positive note.

“We came out with a lot of energy and scored the first 24 points of the game before Hallsville got on the board,” Hunziker said. “Hallsville has been playing extremely well this season, especially the way they have been shooting the ball. The last couple days we focused on contesting all shots and limiting their three point attempts. Rebounding was also key, making sure we did not give them multiple opportunities to score like we did the first time we faced them.

“Kourtney had a great night on both ends by getting us great rebounding effort along with her scoring and passing ability. Brooke Eichelberger hit the boards hard and played great defense. Jodie, Kennedy and Addi set the tone on defense all game out front, causing problems for Hallsville creating turnovers. On offense, we moved the ball well and everyone contributed, which was fun to watch. We are just clicking of late on both ends. At the beginning of the season we struggled with our shooting, but lately we are starting to consistently knock down shots to go along with our pressure defense. Over the next couple of games, we have the opportunity to have three players (Kourtney, Jodie and Addi) all hit the 1,000 point milestone. Not too many programs can say they had three players hit the 1,000 mark in the same season let alone within a week of each other.”

The trio also set the stage offensively for the Lady Pirates by combining for 44 of the team’s 65 points.

Although Hallsville matched Boonville only once in the game as both teams put up nine points in the third period, they were no match for the remaining three quarters. The Lady Pirates scored the game’s first 24 points to lead Hallsville 27-2 after one and then outscored the Indians 15-13 in the second period to go in at the half on top by 27 at 42-15.

Meanwhile, after both scored nine points in the third quarter, Boonville came out and held a 14-8 advantage in the final period to win the game by 33.

Addi Brownfield led the scoring attack in the game for Boonville with 17 points. Kourtney Kendrick tallied 14, Jodie Bass 13, Kennedy Renfrow 10, Brooke Eichelberger eight and Faith Mesik with three.

Brownfield also finished the game with six rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. Kendrick had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while Bass added two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Renfrow five rebounds, four assists and three steals, Brooke Eichelberger five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot, Mesik with one rebound and one steal and Emma West with one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 53 percent from the field, 39 percent from the three point arc and 50 percent from the foul line.

For Hallsville, Oetting and Leer each had eight while T. Jones chipped in six.

In the JV game, Hallsville defeated Boonville 41-40 in overtime.

The Lady Pirates, 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the TCC, trailed Hallsville 24-13 at the half before rallying back with a 24-14 advantage in the final two periods to send the game into overtime tied at 38-all. However, in overtime, Hallsville outscored Boonville 3-2.

“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half with not shooting very well and giving up too many offensive rebounds,” said Boonville JV coach Paul Moore. “However, we came out in the second half with more intensity and defensive aggressiveness, and we knocked down some key shots to get us back in the game. Hallsville did a nice job of attacking our zone defense at times, and we struggled to limit their chances. It was definitely a high energy game where both teams made runs to get themselves back in it. In the end, we made a few too many mistakes and could not capitalize on chances to put the game away. I was so proud of the way the girls fought until the end, and we can hopefully clean up some of those mistakes and get ready for some tough games next week.”

Madison Thekeld had the game-high for Hallsville with 16 points.

For Boonville, Alison Eichelberger paced all scorers with 14 points. Zoey Lang chipped in 11, Abby Fuemmeler nine, Twelva Mason four and Abby Pulliam with two.