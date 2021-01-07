Wesolak, West head media all-state football team
Two of the best linemen in the state were recently named all-state by the media for the 2020 season.
Boonville’s DJ Wesolak and Lane West were selected to the Media Class 3 All-State Football Team for their play while leading the Pirates to a 6-4 record this past season under head coach Greg Hough.
While both played defensive end for the Pirates, Wesolak was chosen as a first team defensive lineman while West was a second team pick.
Wesolak finished fourth on the team in tackles with 59 along with 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal. West, meanwhile, finished third on the team in tackles with 63 but finished first in tackles for loss with 23, first in sacks with 13, and first in fumble recoveries with four. He also had one interception and one blocked field goal.
Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks
Athlete
Kevin Coleman, St. Mary’s
Running backs
Jericho Farris, Cassville
Jayden Purdy, Blair Oaks
Blake Heitman, Odessa
Wide receivers/Tight Ends
Jake Closser, Blair Oaks
Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter
Aiden Heberlie, Valle Catholic
Linemen
Houston Eagan, Odessa
Wyatt Bonnett, Blair Oaks
Que McBroom, St. Mary’s
Jaiden Reibert, Cassville
Tobin Cordell, Maryville
Kicker
Justin Bridges, Park Hills Central
Rylee Niekamp, Blair Oaks
DJ Wesolak, Boonville
Carson Bax, Blair Oaks
Travion Ford, Lutheran North
Linebackers
Levi Haney, Blair Oaks
Bryce Palmer, Odessa
Zach Coernrn, Cassville
Defensive Backs
Carson Prenger, Blair oaks
Bode Abraham, Buffalo
Toriano Pride, Lutheran North
Silas Hicks, Oak Grove
Punter
Chrisjen Riekeberg, Macon
TJ Atkins, Cardinal Ritter
Athlete
Jamen Smith, Buffalo
Running backs
Connor Weiss, Maryville
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central
Jordan Jarrett, Kennett
Wide receivers/Tight Ends
Derek Brandt, Owensville
blake Dapkus, Southern Boone
Griffin Kliewer, Summit Christian
Linemen
Kaden Hoelscher, Blair Oaks
Josh Hounihan, Kennett
Garrett Burger, California
Jace Hills, Osage
Zander Brinegar, Oak Grove
Kicker
Drake Reese, Cassville
LaTrevio’n Thompson, Kennett
Patrick Dunker, Cassville
Kobe McClendon, St. Mary’s
Lane West, Boonville
Linebackers
Cade Stockman, Blair Oaks
Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic
Jake Evinger, Odessa
Lane Mathews, Centralia
Defensive backs
Caleb Kreisinger, Maryville
Liam Hill, Centralia
Zack Oppriecht, Summit Christian
Ruger Sutton, Park Hills Central
Punter
Dawson Gump, California
Coach of the Year
Ted LePage, Blair Oaks