Wesolak, West head media all-state football team

Two of the best linemen in the state were recently named all-state by the media for the 2020 season.

Boonville’s DJ Wesolak and Lane West were selected to the Media Class 3 All-State Football Team for their play while leading the Pirates to a 6-4 record this past season under head coach Greg Hough.

While both played defensive end for the Pirates, Wesolak was chosen as a first team defensive lineman while West was a second team pick.

Wesolak finished fourth on the team in tackles with 59 along with 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal. West, meanwhile, finished third on the team in tackles with 63 but finished first in tackles for loss with 23, first in sacks with 13, and first in fumble recoveries with four. He also had one interception and one blocked field goal.

Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks

Athlete

Kevin Coleman, St. Mary’s

Running backs

Jericho Farris, Cassville

Jayden Purdy, Blair Oaks

Blake Heitman, Odessa

Wide receivers/Tight Ends

Jake Closser, Blair Oaks

Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter

Aiden Heberlie, Valle Catholic

Linemen

Houston Eagan, Odessa

Wyatt Bonnett, Blair Oaks

Que McBroom, St. Mary’s

Jaiden Reibert, Cassville

Tobin Cordell, Maryville

Kicker

Justin Bridges, Park Hills Central

Rylee Niekamp, Blair Oaks

DJ Wesolak, Boonville

Carson Bax, Blair Oaks

Travion Ford, Lutheran North

Linebackers

Levi Haney, Blair Oaks

Bryce Palmer, Odessa

Zach Coernrn, Cassville

Defensive Backs

Carson Prenger, Blair oaks

Bode Abraham, Buffalo

Toriano Pride, Lutheran North

Silas Hicks, Oak Grove

Punter

Chrisjen Riekeberg, Macon

TJ Atkins, Cardinal Ritter

Athlete

Jamen Smith, Buffalo

Running backs

Connor Weiss, Maryville

Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central

Jordan Jarrett, Kennett

Wide receivers/Tight Ends

Derek Brandt, Owensville

blake Dapkus, Southern Boone

Griffin Kliewer, Summit Christian

Linemen

Kaden Hoelscher, Blair Oaks

Josh Hounihan, Kennett

Garrett Burger, California

Jace Hills, Osage

Zander Brinegar, Oak Grove

Kicker

Drake Reese, Cassville

LaTrevio’n Thompson, Kennett

Patrick Dunker, Cassville

Kobe McClendon, St. Mary’s

Lane West, Boonville

Linebackers

Cade Stockman, Blair Oaks

Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic

Jake Evinger, Odessa

Lane Mathews, Centralia

Defensive backs

Caleb Kreisinger, Maryville

Liam Hill, Centralia

Zack Oppriecht, Summit Christian

Ruger Sutton, Park Hills Central

Punter

Dawson Gump, California

Coach of the Year

Ted LePage, Blair Oaks