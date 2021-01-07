Sports Calendar
Saturday, Jan. 9
New Franklin Tournament, boys 7th, 5th, 3rd and championship games, TBA.
Boonville wrestlers in Marshall Co-Ed Tournament, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
Boonville boys at Mexico, 6 p.m.
Bunceton with Prairie Home girls at Slater, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Boonville girls at Smith-Cotton, 6 p.m.
Boonville wrestlers at Moberly, 5 p.m.
Boonville boys at Centralia, 5 p.m.
Bunceton with Prairie Home girls and Prairie Home with Bunceton boys at Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
New Franklin boys and girls at Glasgow, 5 p.m.
Pilot Grove boys and girls at Slater, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Versailles girls at Boonville, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
Hallsville boys at Boonville, 5 p.m.
Bunceton girls, Prairie Home boys at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
Community boys and girls at New Franklin, 5 p.m.
Cairo boys and girls at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Boonville girls at Helias, 12 noon.
Boonville wrestlers in Owensville Tournament, TBA.