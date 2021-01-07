Sports Calendar

Saturday, Jan. 9

New Franklin Tournament, boys 7th, 5th, 3rd and championship games, TBA.

Boonville wrestlers in Marshall Co-Ed Tournament, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

Boonville boys at Mexico, 6 p.m.

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls at Slater, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Boonville girls at Smith-Cotton, 6 p.m.

Boonville wrestlers at Moberly, 5 p.m.

Boonville boys at Centralia, 5 p.m.

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls and Prairie Home with Bunceton boys at Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

New Franklin boys and girls at Glasgow, 5 p.m.

Pilot Grove boys and girls at Slater, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Versailles girls at Boonville, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

Hallsville boys at Boonville, 5 p.m.

Bunceton girls, Prairie Home boys at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Community boys and girls at New Franklin, 5 p.m.

Cairo boys and girls at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Boonville girls at Helias, 12 noon.

Boonville wrestlers in Owensville Tournament, TBA.