Boonville wins conference opener against Eldon, 80-58

Sharing the basketball has been the goal of Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson since Day 1.

So you can imagine how he felt Wednesday night in a make-up game on the road against the Eldon Mustangs in which nine different players scored in the game.

While the win was the first in the Tri-County Conference and second for Eldon, that mattered little to Boonville as they outscored the Mustangs in three out of the four quarters for a 80-58 victory.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the TCC. Eldon dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

“We played very well tonight, and we were able to get minutes for a lot of different guys tonight, which is always nice. We opened up a 29 point lead at one point in the second half and came away with a 22 point victory.

Of course it didn’t hurt that Boonville led Eldon 24-9 after first period’s end or that the Pirates outscored the Mustangs 18-13 in the second quarter to extend the lead at the half to 42-22. However the second half was no different than the first as Boonville held a 20-15 advantage in the third quarter to go up 52-37. Meanwhile, in the final period, Eldon rallied back with a 21-18 scoring edge.

Senior Charlie Bronakowski led three players in double figures for Boonville with 26 points. Luke Green chipped in 16, DJ Wesolak 10, Lane West nine, Jackson Johns eight, Kayle Rice four, DaWan Lomax three and Caidyn Hazel and Axton Nease each with two points.

Bronakowski also had eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and one blocked shot.

Green, meanwhile, finished the game with three steals, two rebounds, one assist and one deflection. Wesolak added six rebounds and three assists while West had five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one deflection, Johns with two rebounds, two assists and one deflection, Rice with two rebounds and one deflection, Lomax with one steal, Nease with one blocked shot and Colby Caton with one rebound.

Boonville also finished the game shooting a 48.4 percent from the field, 23.8 percent from the three-point arc and 81.3 percent from the foul line.

Anderson said Bronakowski had 12 points in the first half and 14 in the second half, while Green finished with 11 of his 16 points in the first half and hit some big shots in the first half as the Pirates started to pull away.

“I thought we really shared the ball well tonight,” Anderson said. “Our ball movement and spacing against Eldon’s zone tonight were really good. I thought we did a nice job of passing up some decent shots to get even better shots. We took a few quick three-pointers early in the first quarter, but after that we settled down and really had some good possessions. We got the ball to the middle of the zone and got it below the back line of the zone.”

Anderson said it was also really nice to have all of the team back together on the floor.

For Eldon, Aiden Wells had 26 and Austin Rush with 10.

In the JV game, Eldon defeated Boonville 43-39.

The Pirates, 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the TCC, led Eldon 12-6 after first period’s end but was outscored 10-4 in the second quarter. With the game tied at 16-all at the break, Eldon came out and outscored Boonville 13-12 in the third period to go up by one at 29-28. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Mustangs held a 14-11 advantage to win the game by four.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said this was a hard fought game from start to finish. “I thought we showed improvement in this game compared to the last one,” Hill said. “We came out in the first quarter much more aggressively than we did in our first game. We really wanted to focus on putting more pressure on the rim and I thought we did exactly that. This time it was the second quarter that we struggled to score. We just stopped attacking like we did in the first. After playing them pretty much even in the third, we had our chances in the fourth to put ourselves ahead but didn’t execute. They just made a few more plays down the stretch when they needed to. I was happy with the effort they gave in the fourth quarter. I wasn’t happy with our execution at times late in the game. It’s never fun to be on the losing end of any game, but I thought this showed that we are moving in the right direction. I’m proud of our guys for competing in these first-two games even though they didn’t end up in our favor. We just need to keep working and keep moving forward.”

Caiden Hazel had 16 points to lead all scorers in the game for Boonville. Dakota Troost chipped in 10, Colby Caton six, Zane Watring, Tucker Lorenz and Rhodes Leonard each with two and Blake Griffin with one.

For Eldon, Jack Patton had 12 points and Haiden Barrett with 11.