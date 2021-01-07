Prairie Home boys capture consolation trophy in Holiday Classic

The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team captured the consolation trophy in the Holiday Classic in Otterville by beating La Monte 64-50.

The Panthers, 3-4 on the season, led La Monte from start to finish and took a 20-4 lead after one period of play. However, in the second quarter, the Vikings rallied back with a 11-7 advantage to cut the lead to 12 (27-15) at the break. Prairie Home expanded on its lead in the third quarter by outscoring La Monte 19-11 to go up 46-26. Meanwhile, in the final period, La Monte rallied back again with a 23-18 scoring edge to cut the lead to 14.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys came out and controlled the game right off the bat in the first quarter. “From there we took a couple of steps back and coasted the rest of the game and it showed,” Huth said. “When we put together a whole game from start to finish we will be a tough team to deal with. We just have yet to do that. We have gotten better over the last few games overall but can still improve going into the New Franklin Tournament.”

Blane Petsel led the Panthers in points, steals and assists for the game with 20 points, eight steals and seven assists. Jason Burnett finished the game with 17 points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist while Hunter Shuffield added nine points, two steals, one rebound and one assist and Ryan Small with eight points, four steals and two assists.

Prairie Home also finished the game shooting 48 percent from the field by hitting 25 of 52 shots and 56 percent from the foul line, or 9 of 16.