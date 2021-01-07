New Franklin, Pilot Grove and Prairie Home fall in opening round in New Franklin Tournament

Tuesday night was not a good night for the New Franklin, Pilot Grove or Prairie Home boys basketball teams in the opening round of the New Franklin Tournament.

While the Pilot Grove boys had the closest game with a six point loss to Fayette 56-50, the New Franklin Bulldogs fell to Sweet Springs in an eight point game 44-36. As for Prairie Home, they lost to Sturgeon 64-53.

The Tigers, dropping to 3-5 overall, trailed Fayette by just five (32-27) at the break but rallied back with a 17-9 in the third quarter to go up 44-41. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Falcons outscored Pilot Grove by nine (15-6) to win the game by six.

Kyle Schleeter had 27 points and Chase Allen nine for Fayette.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint finished the game with 15, Bo Vinson 12, Dalton Reuter nine, Dylan Schupp eight, Seth Blumhorst four and Dade Christy with two.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said his team came up just a bit short in a tough battle.

As for the New Franklin Bulldogs, they also had a close game while trailing Sweet Springs by just five (24-19) at the half. Meanwhile, after both teams put up six points in the third quarter, the Greyhounds came back and held a 14-11 advantage in the final period for the win.

Wade Phillips had 14 points to lead all scorers for Sweet Springs.

For New Franklin, Tanner Bishop and Tyler Jennings each had 11 points. Tysen Dowell and Blake Evans chipped in four points each while Caleb Hull, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Brett Boggs added two points each.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said he was proud of the energy and effort on the defensive end of the ball, but the boys seemed to come out and be pretty sluggish. “We were careless with the basketball and making poor decisions with the basketball,” Dobson said. “We missed a lot of shots we typically make, so hats off to Sweet Springs for their effort on the defensive end.”

As for the Prairie Home boys, they also had a chance while trailing Sturgeon by just one (30-29) at the half. However, in the second half, the Bulldogs outscored Prairie Home 34-24 to win the game by nine.

Jacob Brooks had the game-high for Sturgeon with 18 points.

For Prairie Home, Blane Petsel finished the game with 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Jason Burnett chipped in 15 points, six steals, four rebounds and two assists while Hunter Shuffield added 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and one assist and Tripp Kendrick with five points and one steal.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys had a really good game against a good team in Sturgeon. “We came out and won the turnover battle but just came up short in the third quarter for about four minutes that ended up costing us the game,” Huth said. “We played the game we wanted for the rest of the time but just came up short. Good game to start the new year on the right foot.”