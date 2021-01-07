Watson, Brown and Brandes named to Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team

Otterville girls basketball team had four players recently selected to the Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team after beating the Bunceton with Prairie Home Lady Dragons 53-24 in the championship game on Saturday, January 2.

The Lady Eagles remained perfect on the season at 11-0.

Heading the all-tournament team were Josie Neal (MVP), Carrie McKinney, Katie McKinney and Aubrey Oehrke of Otterville, Kelsey Watson, Maddie Brandes and Madison Brown of Bunceton, Lynnie DeHaven of Smithton, Jenna Vandaveer of Lincoln, Karli Smith of Northwest and Kinnley Smith of Slater.

In the boys championship game, Lincoln defeated Slater 52-42 to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Lincoln’s Kyle Eckhoff was selected as the tournament’s MVP.

Joining on the all-tournament team were Connor Lynde and Devon Parrott of Lincoln, Blane Petsel and Jason Burnett of Prairie Home, Keegan Zdybel and Jakorie Terrill of Slater, Isaiah Gilmore and Cyrus Gilmore of Otterville, Pierson Tichenor of Northwest and Logan Mahin of La Monte.